SEATTLE, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical micro surgical drills market is estimated to be valued at US$ 233.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Micro surgical procedures are widely used in treating range of cartilage damage including bone -on- bone arthritis, brain surgery, endodontic surgeries, and other orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, advantages and convenience offered by the micro surgical drill during microsurgical procedures are expected to drive the market growth, as it will drive demand for these devices/instruments among the surgeons. For instance, DragonFly Surgical Drill System, developed by Grace Medical, is simple model with user-friendly ergonomics such as small headpiece, magnetic coupling for quick and easy exchange of burs, and the system is powered by patented BurShield technology for protection of soft tissue and intraoperative dressing.

The increasing prevalence of the orthopedic disorder coupled with increasing number of surgical procedures such as orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, and dental surgery, are expected to drive demand for the medical micro surgical drills in the hospital setting. According to the data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2019, during the period from 2003 to 2015, around 7,522 cartilage restoration procedures have been reported by the surgeons in the U.S. Moreover, in Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, more than 4,000 procedures, including 1,200 joint replacement and revision procedures are performed each year.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities, in order to develop new treatment option such as microdrilling surgical procedures, is estimated to drive growth of the global medical micro surgical drills market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2011, researchers and surgeons at Bone and Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge initiated the clinical research study to evaluate a treatment for multiple full thickness chondral lesions in the knee. In this study the subject is undergoing a microdrilling surgery and up to 12 post-operative intra-articular injections of bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), platelet rich plasma (PRP) and hyaluronic acid (HA). The study is estimated to complete in the June 2020. This is expected to increase the demand for medical micro surgical drills in the future.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical micro surgical drills market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing number of product launches for medical micro surgical drills. For instance, in November 2018, Stryker Corporation launched the Stryker F1 Small Bone Power System, a lightweight solution for conducting surgical procedures of the extremities.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in global medical micro surgical drills market over the forecast period, attributed to developed healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of the innovative surgical techniques by the surgeons. Moreover, increasing prevalence of the neurological disorders is further driving growth of the micro surgical drills market in North America region. For instance, according to the American Neurological Association (ANA) in March 2017, each year, neurological diseases affect around 100 million peoples in the U.S.

Major players operating in the global medical micro surgical drills market include—

Rohanika Medical, GPC, De Soutter Medical, Biochrom, Millennium Surgical, Phoenix Surgical, Medtronic, StrenuMed, Synergy Medical Technologies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nouvag, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson

Market Segmentation:

Global Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market, By Product Type :

Straight Attachment Drill Angled Attachment Drill

Global Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market, By Power System: Electrical Micro Drill Battery Powered Micro Drill Pneumatic Micro Drill

Global Medical Micro Surgical Drills Market, By Application: Neurosurgery Spinal Surgery Microsurgery Dental Surgery Others

Global Medical micro surgical drills market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



