TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced reinvested distributions for the units of each class of First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF (the “First Trust ETF”) (TSX: FHC, FHC.F). The record date and payment date for the reinvested distribution is April 30, 2020. These distributions are payable in units which are immediately consolidated so that there is no change in the number of units of each class outstanding. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name Ticker Symbol Reinvested Distribution First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF FHC $0.0500 FHC.F $0.0400

These distributions arise as a result of the deemed tax year-end for the First Trust ETF occurring as of April 30, 2020 because the First Trust ETF has become and will be treated as a “financial institution” under the Income Tax Act (Canada). As a result of the deemed tax year-end, the First Trust ETF gains or losses on certain securities accrued before that date are deemed to be realized for tax purposes and are being distributed to unitholders.

In addition, as a deemed financial institution, the First Trust ETF will be required to recognize at least annually on income account any gains and losses accruing on certain types of debt obligations and equity securities and will also be subject to special rules with respect to income inclusion on these securities.

Further information about FT Portfolios Canada Co.’s ETF can be found at www.firsttrust.ca and in the First Trust ETF’s current prospectus.