NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute’s President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford condemned remarks made by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s statement targeting the Jewish community in New York. The following statement may be attributed to Shackelford:



“Mayor de Blasio’s statement targeting the Jewish community is outrageous, vile, and dangerous. His words condemning an entire religious community during a time of extreme stress and tension invites division and hostility, not unity. We strongly condemn Mayor de Blasio for his harmful words. First Liberty Institute will represent, for free, any member of the NYPD who is punished by the Mayor’s office for refusing to follow Mayor de Blasio’s unlawful and immoral order.”

First Liberty Institute represents several New York area Orthodox Jewish residents in lawsuits involving religious discrimination.