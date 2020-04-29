Rovio Entertainment Corporation – Repurchase of own shares on 29 April 2020

 

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                   29 April 2020 AT 18:45 EET

 

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

 

Date                                                                                29 April 2020

Exchange transaction                                                       Buy

 

Share trading code                                                           ROVIO

Amount, shares                                                                58421

Average price/share, EUR                                                 5,436882

Total cost, EUR                                                                317628,08

 

ROVIO now holds a total of 5 259 076 own shares (ROVIO) including the shares repurchased on 29 April 2020.

 

On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

 

Marko Niemi                                Antti Kerätär

 

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

 

