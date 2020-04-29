Paris, April 29th, 2020



Ecoslops’ annual financial report 2019, including the Management report of the Board of Directors, the Corporate Governance report, the statutary and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31st of December 2019, as well as the related auditors reports, has been published (in french),

- on the company’s website: https://www.ecoslops.com/en/finance/finance-documentation-centre/

financial-reports-and-reference-documents

- and on Euronext Growth: https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/FR0011490648-ALXP

Our Sustainable Development report will be published on May 13th, 2020.









ABOUT ECOSLOPS



Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris - Code ISIN : FR0011490648

Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME & FCPI eligible

Investor Relations : info.esa@ecoslops.com - 01 83 64 47 43

Player of the circular economy, Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade oil residues into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.

