WABASH, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (4/28/20 Close: $38.75), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $1,109,000 or $0.98 per common share compared to $1,054,000 or $0.92 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3,639,000 compared to $3,284,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses was $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Total noninterest income was $774,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $727,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3,067,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $2,750,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

President & CEO, Roger Cromer commented, “Results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include our assessment of industries impacted by COVID-19. We continue to analyze this globally stressed situation as we head into our fourth fiscal quarter of 2020. We have been proud to support our communities impacted by COVID-19 by assisting approximately 150 local businesses access PPP funds totaling $13.0 million. This translates to approximately 1,900 employees with guaranteed payroll for the next 8 weeks. As we head into the fourth quarter, we continue to assist customers with loan deferments, we have ceased foreclosures and diligently work with each customer to meet their individual needs. In addition, we contributed $50,000 to local Community Foundations to directly provide COVID-19 relief.”

For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $3,612,000 or $3.17 per common share compared to $3,306,000 or $2.87 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $10,540,000 compared to $9,895,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $200,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and $181,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. Total noninterest income was $2,830,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $2,407,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $8,996,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and $8,307,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 represented a return on average common equity of 9.85% and 10.36%, respectively, compared to 10.11% and 10.72% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2019. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 represented a return on average assets of 1.05% and 1.14%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 1.12%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.33% at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $2,736,000 at March 31, 2020 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.69% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019. Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $423,617,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019. Shareholders’ equity was $45,280,000 at March 31, 2020 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.





March 31 June 30 2020 2019 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,558,214 $ 4,897,871 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,567,540 21,857,520 Cash and cash equivalents 18,125,754 26,755,391 Securities available for sale 82,604,982 85,275,452 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,005,826 at March 31, 2020 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019 296,723,240 279,796,467 Loans held for sale 1,546,625 1,340,765 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 2,019,320 2,240,851 Premises and equipment, net 8,500,800 5,442,196 Mortgage servicing rights 677,408 762,392 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,085,429 8,867,601 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 151,977 194,730 Other assets 1,505,131 1,165,252 Total assets $ 423,617,064 $ 414,517,495 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 30,166,344 $ 33,005,454 Interest-bearing 342,684,073 331,115,288 Total deposits 372,850,417 364,120,742 Borrowings 2,000,000 2,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,487,096 3,659,180 Total liabilities 378,337,513 369,779,922 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,129,394 - March 31, 2020 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,803,957 9,777,849 Retained earnings 46,520,886 43,691,848 Accumulated other comprehensive income 877,705 2,238,257 Treasury stock, at cost: 706,934 shares at March 31, 2020 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019 (11,941,360 ) (10,988,744 ) Total shareholders' equity 45,279,551 44,737,573 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 423,617,064 $ 414,517,495





Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,783,885 $ 3,350,040 $ 11,173,081 $ 9,971,669 Taxable securities 357,866 382,257 1,042,224 1,045,902 Tax exempt securities 313,098 302,820 938,957 913,141 Other 66,667 162,797 233,454 361,025 Total interest and dividend income 4,521,516 4,197,914 13,387,716 12,291,737 Interest expense: Deposits 873,790 905,675 2,818,437 2,370,805 Borrowings 9,156 8,551 29,434 26,253 Total interest expense 882,946 914,226 2,847,871 2,397,058 Net interest income 3,638,570 3,283,688 10,539,845 9,894,679 Provision for loan losses 75,000 50,000 200,000 181,118 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,563,570 3,233,688 10,339,845 9,713,561 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities (4,286 ) 25,665 (4,545 ) 43,776 Net gains on sales of loans 248,353 39,408 605,711 232,145 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (25,433 ) - (20,868 ) 5,494 Commission income 275,209 226,017 865,022 714,487 Service charges and fees 30,911 185,149 548,581 655,173 Earnings on life insurance 73,164 69,873 217,829 211,233 Other 176,116 180,637 618,655 545,161 Total noninterest income 774,034 726,749 2,830,385 2,407,469 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,679,223 1,480,878 4,839,853 4,611,739 Occupancy and equipment 288,123 293,916 872,698 918,791 Professional 130,038 131,075 418,676 321,456 Marketing 95,689 99,156 295,594 293,968 Deposit insurance premium - (9,953 ) 38,939 51,589 Regulatory assessment 10,141 8,850 28,048 25,048 Correspondent bank charges 19,455 20,154 59,078 59,344 Data processing 369,857 258,829 1,031,253 716,500 Printing, postage and supplies 76,661 56,132 214,175 170,044 Expense on life insurance 14,895 18,731 44,684 56,191 Contribution expense 15,977 21,748 34,980 33,300 Expense on REO 9,010 7,082 29,682 15,904 Other 358,109 363,730 1,087,865 1,033,423 Total noninterest expense 3,067,178 2,750,328 8,995,525 8,307,297 Income before income taxes 1,270,426 1,210,109 4,174,705 3,813,733 Income tax expense 161,312 156,331 562,524 507,429 Net income $ 1,109,114 $ 1,053,778 $ 3,612,181 $ 3,306,304





Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $0.98 $0.92 $3.17 $2.87 Diluted earnings $0.98 $0.92 $3.17 $2.87 Dividends paid $0.23 $0.21 $0.69 $0.63 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,137,906 1,149,685 1,140,049 1,152,694 Shares outstanding end of period 1,129,394 1,149,783 1,129,394 1,149,783 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.69% 3.59% 3.57% 3.55% Return on average assets *** 1.05% 1.08% 1.14% 1.12% Return on average common equity *** 9.85% 10.11% 10.36% 10.72% March 31 June 30 2020 2019 Nonperforming assets * $2,736,180 $3,692,825 Repossessed assets $151,977 $194,730 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

