ALHAMBRA, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, will announce its fiscal 2020 second quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after market close.



Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) on Thursday, May 7, 2020. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-458-4121. For international callers, please dial +1 323-794-2597. The conference passcode is 1932277. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://www.emcore.com. Please visit the site to register and download any necessary software. A webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020 following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com .

Investor Contacts