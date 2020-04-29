Kiadis Pharma announces two abstracts accepted for poster presentations at the ASGCT 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 29, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that two abstracts related to the Company’s NK-cell therapy program have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual Meeting taking place May 12 – 15, 2020 .

The following abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation:

·Abstract #427 showcases data that helps establish the feasibility of large-scale production of highly functional K-NK cells expanded with PM21.

Abstract Details

Title: Bridging NK cell expansion methods towards a feeder-cell free scalable GMP production of hyperfunctional NK cells

First author: Jeremiah Oyer

Session title: Cell Therapies

·Abstract #765 describes a novel mode of NK cell stimulation through Fc engagement of CD16 during expansion with FC21 cells which improves NK cell phenotype and function, particularly in exerting antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC).

Abstract Details

Title: NK cell Expansion and Phenotype Shaping using CD16-targeted CSTX002-Fc feeder cells

First author: Jeremiah Oyer

Session title: Cancer – Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines

Both abstracts are now available on the ASGCT meeting website at: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/am20/abstracts.

Kiadis Pharma Contact

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com

About Kiadis Pharma’s K-NK-Cell Therapies

Kiadis Pharma’s NK-cell programs consist of off-the-shelf and haplo donor cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.

The Company’s NK-cell PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of anti-cancer cytotoxic NK-cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis Pharma’s proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK-cells from unique universal donors. The Kiadis Pharma off-the-shelf K-NK platform can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis Pharma is clinically developing K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company is also developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT and provides functional, mature and potent NK-cells from a haploidentical family member. In addition, the Company has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

About Kiadis Pharma

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma’s or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma’s officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.