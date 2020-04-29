Kiadis Pharma kondigt twee abstracts aan die zijn geaccepteerd als posterpresentaties op de ASGCT 2020 Virtuele Jaarvergadering

Amsterdam, Nederland, 29 april 2020 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" of de "Onderneming") (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in de klinische fase, maakt vandaag bekend dat twee ‘abstracts’ over het NK-celtherapieprogramma van de Onderneming zijn geaccepteerd als posterpresentatie op de Virtual Meeting van de American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), die plaatsvindt van 12 tot 15 mei 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

De volgende abstracts zijn geaccepteerd als posterpresentatie:

·Abstract #427 showcases data that helps establish the feasibility of large-scale production of highly functional K-NK cells expanded with PM21.

Abstract informatie

Titel: Bridging NK cell expansion methods towards a feeder-cell free scalable GMP production of hyperfunctional NK cells

Eerste auteur: Jeremiah Oyer

Sessie titel: Cell Therapies

·Abstract #765 describes a novel mode of NK cell stimulation through Fc engagement of CD16 during expansion with FC21 cells which improves NK cell phenotype and function, particularly in exerting antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC).

Abstract informatie

Titel: NK cell Expansion and Phenotype Shaping using CD16-targeted CSTX002-Fc feeder cells

Eerste auteur: Jeremiah Oyer

Sessie titel: Cancer – Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines

Beide ‘abstracts’ zijn nu beschikbaar op de website van de ASGCT-bijeenkomst: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/am20/abstracts.

