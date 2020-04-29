NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX" or "the Company") (NYSE: GSX) on behalf of shareholders who purchased GSX securities between June 6, 2019 and April 13, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gsx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading and/or failed to disclose that material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that GSX overstated numerous metrics including profitability, revenue, student enrollment, and overinflated other metrics like teacher qualifications, and that this pattern of inaccuracy would have a material impact on the Company’s future financial results. The complaint continues to allege that based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gsx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GSX you have until June 16, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

