ACTON, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD ), the world leader and pioneer in detecting drugs of abuse using hair analysis, today introduced the first FDA-cleared hair test for cotinine, the predominant metabolite for nicotine. This test provides a way for schools and businesses to detect the ingestion of nicotine by all methods including smoking or the use of electronic cigarettes. Hair testing provides several significant advantages over other methods of testing including a 90-day lookback period for the ingestion of drugs.



The popularity of electronic cigarettes has skyrocketed in society and particularly in schools. The following data support the troubling increase educators are seeing in the use of e-cigarettes and vaping.

Results from the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey paint a disturbing picture:



More than 5M youth used e-cigarettes in 2019 (up 38% from 2018)

1.6M youth used e-cigarettes on 20 or more days a month

27.5% of high school students and 10.5% of middle school students use e-cigarettes

“Many of our school clients have asked us for this test as they see it as a key tool to help them deter their students from the increasing threat posed by vaping. Our new 510(K) approved nicotine assay allows us to offer a nicotine test at an affordable price beneficial to schools,” stated Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and CEO of Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics’ new cotinine test is an accurate and economical way to equip educators and companies alike with the capability to quickly detect people using nicotine. This additional test reinforces the company’s leadership in scientific innovation, and underscores Psychemedics position as the trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and schools to create drug free workplaces and campuses.

Psychemedics’ innovation extends a sustained track record of industry firsts

Since pioneering the hair testing industry in 1986, Psychemedics has consistently been first with innovations that advance the science of detecting drugs of abuse using hair, including but not limited to being the:

First and only company to patent a process that releases virtually 100% of ingested drugs from inside the hair

First and only company to develop and utilize an FBI-validated extended wash process that eliminates external contamination as a contributor to a positive hair test result

First company to develop and market hair tests for ecstasy (MDMA), synthetic opioids, Adderall, synthetic cannabinoids, and EtG (alcohol)

First and only company to have its hair test for benzodiazepines cleared by the FDA

First and only company to have its hair test for fentanyl cleared by the FDA

Availability of the FDA-cleared test for cotinine

The Psychemedics FDA-cleared hair test screen for cotinine is available April 29, 2020. Psychemedics clients can add the screen to their drug panels and should contact their account representative for details. Medical Directors, Environmental Health and Safety Professionals, and Educators who wish to learn more about this and other tests can find information at www.psychemedics.com.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics is the pioneer and global leader of testing for drugs of abuse using hair analysis. With over 30 years of continuous innovation, Psychemedics is the only company to develop and patent a process that releases virtually 100% of ingested drugs from the inside of the hair. We believe Psychemedics’ superior science delivers the most sensitive FDA 510(k) cleared tests in the world resulting in unmatched detection rates.

Psychemedics’ results, science, and people are trusted by the world’s most safety sensitive industries, the largest law enforcement agencies as well as by schools and elite institutions around the globe. A wide cross section of companies from a diverse set of industries including many companies in the Fortune 500 rely on Psychemedics to ensure they are building drug free, safe, and productive workforces. We make businesses, our nation’s highways, and campuses safer.

Psychemedics is the standard against which all others measure themselves for sensitivity, quality, and innovation to stay ahead of the ever-changing illicit drug landscape.

The Psychemedics web site is www.psychemedics.com

