SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced that it is integrating with Slack to introduce a first-of-its-kind app that will allow sales reps to track their performance within Slack using Xactly Incent.



Xactly Incent is the leading sales incentive compensation management (ICM) software, which helps align sales rep behaviors with company objectives. The new Slack app will enable reps to monitor their commissions and quota attainment in real time, directly in their Slack workflow, and submit queries when data errors appear, offering unprecedented visibility and efficiency.

The Slack app will provide sales reps with a new gateway to easily assess how they are performing. Since many teams already use Slack throughout their day, it’s an ideal channel for them to access relevant updates in one central place, at their fingertips, without having to lose time and context shift between tools. When it comes to commission inquiries, the app will enable faster and more efficient communication that can ultimately result in a more timely and transparent resolution.

“Xactly is constantly striving to find new ways to reduce friction across large and complex sales organizations,” said Arnab Mishra, Xactly’s Chief Product Officer. “Given that most sales teams today rely on Slack to stay connected and engaged, integrating Xactly Incent with Slack’s platform was a natural fit, creating a seamless user experience.”

“Our integration with Slack comes at a pivotal time when companies are more dependent than ever on sales teams to meet their numbers, and reps are looking for new tools to stay productive and motivated while working from home,” said Chris Cabrera, CEO of Xactly. “We are proud to combine our industry-leading data set with Slack’s world-class functionality to help businesses stay agile in a challenging and uncertain time.”

More information about the app is available on Xactly’s website and on the Slack Blog . This debut marks the beginning of a series of new functionalities and enhancements that Xactly will be rolling out on Slack’s platform in the months ahead.

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

