With the passage of the Act on the Processing of the HF-Fund’s Assets and Liabilities, no. 151/2019, the senior management of the HF-Fund was transferred to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs. The transfer was undertaken mainly because the backlog of financial administration work within the Housing Financing Fund (HFF) as a result of excess payments and early retirement of HFF loans had become extremely onerous, and there was no sign of a slowdown in such payments. Because of the Government guarantee on the HFF’s liabilities and because its liabilities are so closely linked with Treasury debt management and liquidity management, it was recommended that responsibility and oversight for the HF-Fund be transferred to the Ministry.

For efficiency reasons, liquidity management for both the Treasury and the HF-Fund has been merged. This is done to minimize the cost to the Treasury and give it increased flexibility to respond to short-term fluctuations in its cash position. This measure reduces the Treasury’s short-term financial need and enhances its capacity to respond to revenue losses and expenditure increases stemming from COVID-19. It is conceived as a temporary measure and does not affect the objectives of the above-mentioned Act no. 151/2019. It will still be ensured that the Fund can honor its obligations and make payments on HFF bonds.

With reference to the notification to Nasdaq Iceland hf., published on 28 April, HF-Fund will use the extension of time granted to it to publish its annual accounts, in accordance with European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic. This applies to both the HFF’s year-2019 annual accounts and to the HF-Fund’s initial balance sheet.