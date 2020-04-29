MEDIA RELEASE

Falcon statement on media speculation

Zurich, April 29, 2020

The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Falcon Private Bank are evaluating a number of options, in consultation with Aabar, the Bank’s shareholder. One of those options includes exiting the private banking business.

All options are being considered in a controlled and orderly process, in order to protect the interests of all stakeholders.

Falcon will make further announcements as appropriate.

Attachment