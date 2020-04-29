Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-store purchases were losing the battle with online shopping before COVID-19.

Now, COVID 19 has kicked online sales into warp speed. People are making more purchases online, which they had usually done in person.

That trend looks like it will be the “new normal” even after COVID-19 is a memory.

A recent poll showed that 43 percent of buyers plan to continue doing more shopping online . Even more startling, 32 percent are shifting to buying everything online rather than in brick-and-mortar stores.

“This is the new normal retailers are facing because of COVID-19,” said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm. “There is no turning back. If you are a brand, you need to place your products on as many e-commerce websites as possible.”

Gould said every brand would be on Amazon, but if they want to succeed, they will have to reach out to the thousands of online retailers if they’re going to reach the buying public.

“NPI’s retail professionals are targeting many niche health and wellness e-commerce sites for our clients,” Gould said.

NPI, which is based in Boca Raton, FL, works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty companies to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America.

Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, is a key contributor who has worked as a buyer for Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar store, and Amazon, the largest online retailer.

“I understand the needs of our clients as well as the perspective of the retailers,” Fernandez said, adding that he headed up a new category of health and wellness/sports nutrition products at Amazon when it first expanded beyond books

Part of NPI’s strategic plans includes the “Evolution of Distribution” system, which Mitch Gould developed a decade ago.

The “Evolution of Distribution” system is a one-stop global brand management system that streamlines importing products into the U.S. Under the “Evolution of Distribution” umbrella, NPI helps international companies import their products to its warehouse and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA labeling guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“You have to be flexible in the retail industry. You need to recognize buying trends and adjust to them. Today, the trend is online shopping. At NPI, we are working on expanding our clients’ digital imprint.”

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com