Financial year 2019 in line with the 2020-2021 plan
Drawdown of a tranche of ORNAN of €1M of aggregate nominal value
Dardilly, 29 April 2020
Note: the accounts have been prepared in accordance with French standards, in compliance with the rules and methods applicable to consolidated accounts, as confirmed by order of 22 June 1999 approving the French Accounting Regulation Committee’s regulation 99-02.
|In €K
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2019*
|Sales revenue
|1 310
|5 748
|10 449
|15 987
|15 987
|Added value
|-1 946
|-141
|3 224
|9 071
|9 389
|EBITDA
|-6 060
|-7 416
|-6 079
|-4 914
|-3 431
|Operating income
|-8 147
|-9 244
|-7 846
|-6 396
|-4 913
|Net income
|-9 113
|-10 427
|-10 387
|-10 080
|-8 594
|Equity and quasi equity
|8 438
|9 576
|12 177
|9 734
|9 734
|Cash
|3 325
|2 088
|2 512
|2 043
|2 043
* figures adjusted for non-recurring expenses (last effects of the 2018 - 2019 plan and first measures of the 2020 – 2021 plan)
The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the accounts for the 2019 financial year on 28 April 2020.
The key points to remember concerning the 2019 accounts:
Structural elements for 2020:
Consolidated income statement
|In €K
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Sales revenue
|1 310
|5 748
|10 449
|15 987
|Other income
|1 455
|2 123
|877
|1 561
|Operating expenses
|4 711
|8 012
|8 102
|8 477
|Purchases
|98
|1 508
|3 073
|3 208
|External expenses
|4 452
|6 324
|4 826
|4 844
|Added value
|-1946
|-141
|3 224
|9 071
|Personnel
|4 114
|7 275
|9 303
|13 985
|Amortization expenses
|2 087
|1 828
|1 767
|1 995
|Operating income
|-8 147
|-9 244
|-7 846
|-6 396
|Current income before tax
|-8 187
|-9 499
|-8 270
|-6 396
|Extraordinary income
|82
|325
|-680
|-1 356
|Net deferred taxes
|-82
|-105
|-49
|-194
|Net income
|-8 187
|-9 279
|-9 000
|-7 946
|Amortization of goodwill
|926
|1 148
|1 387
|1 670
|Consolidated net income
|-9 113
|-10 427
|-10 387
|-10 080
|Group’s share in net income
|-8 995
|-9 987
|-10 341
|-9 539
Consolidated balance sheet
|In €K
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Goodwill
|3 978
|4 452
|Share capital
|8 817
|2 031
|Intangible assets
|2 439
|2 410
|Consolidated reserves
|9 991
|13 520
|Tangible assets
|2 426
|1 584
|Net income
|-10 341
|-9 539
|Investments
|2 669
|3 153
|Other capital
|3 710
|3 722
|Fixed assets
|11 511
|11 683
|Shareholders’ equity
|12 177
|9 734
|Inventory and receivables
|7 187
|7 873
|Provisions
|1 096
|637
|Cash
|2 512
|2 043
|Current liabilities
|7 520
|11 228
|Total Assets
|20 794
|21 599
|Total Liabilities
|20 794
|21 599
Cash-flow statement
|In €K
|2018
|2019
|Cash flow from operations
|-6 519
|-5 541
|Cash flow from operating activities
|-7 532
|-3 768
|Cash flow from investing activities
|-3 909
|-6 900
|Cash flow from financing activities
|11 863
|9 978
|Change in cash position
|422
|-690
|Cash at the beginning of the financial year
|2 084
|2 507
|Cash at the closing of the financial year
|2 507
|1 817
Analysis of the cash flows shows the shift that is underway: cash flow from operating activities is improving, allowing for a decrease in cash flow from financing activities despite the increase in cash flow from investing activities in support of the Group’s dynamic growth strategy. All these cash-flow activities made it possible to retain a cash position of close to €2M.
The 2019 accounts are available in detail at www.deltadrone.com
Drawdown of a tranche of ORNAN of €1M of aggregate nominal value in accordance with the financing agreement dated 7 April 2020
In accordance with the authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ meeting of Delta Drone (the “Company”) dated 24 April 2020 pursuant to its sixth resolution, the Board of Directors:
Pursuant to the sub-delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, the CEO decided today to launch this transaction, to approve its final terms and conditions, to issue the Tranche Warrants and to drawdown the first tranche of ORNAN with Warrants attached.
The main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants, ORNAN and Warrants (the terms and conditions of which are available in detail on the Company’s website (www.deltadrone.com) under the « Investors » tab) have been presented in a press release dated 7 April 2020.
In accordance with the financing agreement entered into on 7 April 2020 with the Investor, a first tranche of ORNAN with Warrants attached of €1M of aggregate nominal value has been drawdown today, corresponding to the issuance of 100 ORNAN with 22 058 823 Warrants attached.
Prospects for 2020
The effects of the current health crisis and a presentation of our current situation were the subject of an in-depth press release a few days ago (see press release dated 27 April 2020).
It is too early to evaluate the impact of the “post-crisis” period on business activity levels in the coming months. In any event, the 2020 financial year may be atypical, but we cannot determine what it will look like at this point in time.
In this highly unusual context, Delta Drone will continue to implement its 2020 - 2021 plan and do everything it can to reach the goals it has set.
The date of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the accounts will be held on June 15, 2020.
About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth 33 443 695 BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
Contacts:
|Jérôme Gacoin
|Louise Caetano
|+33 1 75 77 54 65
|+33 1 55 02 15 13
|jgacoin@aelium.fr
|l.caetano@open2europe.com
Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com
