In a court hearing today in the civil case that was filed against the Icelandic Competition Authority last November the company stated that it would dismiss the civil action. The case will be concluded in the coming days with a verdict from Reykjavik District Court where a conclusion will also be made on litigation costs. The reason for this decision relates to the unprecedented circumstances in the society.

The Court of Appeal stipulated in its ruling from last 30 January that the company can base its pleadings on all the same arguments as presented in this case at a later stage in the ongoing administrative proceedings. The company would like to reaffirm that it has not dropped any of its arguments, including on the defects of the competition authority’s investigation and the long duration of the administrative proceedings. The company will base its pleadings on those arguments at a later stage, should the investigation continue.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.