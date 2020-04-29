Main results
Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO Festi hf.:
"The year 2020 got off to a great start and exceeded all expectations. Then the COVID-19 outbreak came into play with the congregation ban in March, which had a significant impact on the Group during Q1 and will have an impact over the next few months. A closer look at the three main pillars of Festi, mixed fortunes can be seen. Krónan is getting stronger in the food retail market with a sales growth of 13%. ELKO's operations were above expectations with 12,8% sales growth YoY. N1's operations were however highly impacted by the congregation ban, decline in tourism and reported loss on inventory due to falling fuel price in the world market. Never the less; the financial position of Festi is solid and cash flow remains strong.“
The Group's focus during the COVID-19 outbreak is on maintaining productivity while keeping its employees and customers safe. The Group is a critical infrastructure company in Iceland with its network of supermarkets and convenience stores, electronics retail stores, fuel and car service stations around Iceland. The Group works closely with its suppliers to ensure that customers will have the same range of products as before the outbreak and is fully committed to finding new ways to serve its customers when faced by various quarantine restrictions.
In connection with the preparation of these financial statements the COVID-19 effects on the business was assessed, both financial and non financial. The Group is balanced in exposure with its diversified business mix. Parts of the Group's operation are experiencing considerable business growth while other parts are experiencing considerable drop. In that part of the business, the Group has moved small portion of employees to the part-time salary solution offered by the Government to be able to retain employees while the effects of the outbreak is ongoing. At the moment the full economic impact of COVID-19 is unknown but the management and the board are monitoring the situation closely. Festi is committed to achieve its mid- and long term growth targets.
For further information contact Egger Þór Kristófersson CEO at eggert@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason CFO at mki@festi.is
