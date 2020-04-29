NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved quarterly dividends on the company's common and preferred stock as follows:
The dividends on the company’s common and preferred stock will be payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2020.
About National General Holdings Corp.
National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.
Investor Contact
Paul Anderson
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: 212-380-9462
Email: Paul.Anderson@NGIC.com
National General Holdings Corp
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
