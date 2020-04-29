MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its first quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, May 6 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.



The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com . If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on the website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .