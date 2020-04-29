BOISE, Idaho, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: THMG; TSX-V: THM), (the “Company” or “THMG”) is pleased to report 2019 annual results for the Company and its operational outlook for 2020.
2019 Annual Highlights:
2019 Results of Operations:
In 2019, the Company received $350,000 in cash and shares of BeMetals common stock with a fair value of $1,883,875 on the date of receipt. A gain on mineral interest of $1,754,398 was recognized for the excess of consideration received over the carrying value amount of the Company’s investment in the South Mountain project of $479,477. In addition, the Company earned $200,000 in management services income during the year ended December 31, 2019 in accordance with the BeMetals agreement.
Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $695,295 increased from 2018’s comparable period by $87,502 or 14%. Exploration expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $179,041 when compared to same period in 2018. This decrease can be attributed to the engagement of Hard Rock Consulting LLC to update the NI 43-101 during 2018. In addition, starting in June 2019, BeMetals has reimbursed the Company for exploration and other costs. Legal and accounting costs increased from the same period in 2018 by $17,213 for a total of $135,015. Management and administrative expense increased by $265,445 or 113% principally due to stock options compensation of $117,088 issued to our officers and directors in March 2019, and due to additional expenses incurred with the BeMetals agreement in 2019.
“2019 was a transformational year for Thunder Mountain Gold Inc.”, commented Eric T. Jones, President and CEO of Thunder Mountain Gold. “It was the first time in nearly 40 years that we have recorded net income, while experiencing a positive advancement of our South Mountain property with our partner – BeMetals Corporation. We look forward to further advancing the property during the 2020 exploration season.”
2020 Guidance and Outlook
The Company currently expects similar financial results in 2020, with the continuation of BeMetals Phased advancement of the South Mountain Project. However, the Company may revise guidance during the year to reflect changes to expected results, including changes caused by effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other Corporate Business
On March 27, 2020, the Company`s Board approved the issuance of a total of 1,630,000 stock options granted to the Board and Management of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.099 per share for a period of five years and are immediately vested. These options were granted in accordance with the Company`s Stock Option Incentive Plan previously approved by Shareholders.
Regarding Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (TSX.V: THM)
Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., a publicly traded junior exploration company founded in 1935, owns interests in base and precious metals projects in the western U.S. The Company’s principal asset is The South Mountain Mine, an historic former producer of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper, located on private land in Owyhee County Idaho. In 2019, the Company entered into an option agreement with BeMetals Corp. (www.Bemetalscorp.com) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Thunder Mountain Gold is currently one of the largest shareholders of BeMetals Corp. Thunder Mountain Gold also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project – a gold exploration project located along the western flank of the Shoshone Mountain Range in the Reese River Valley, adjacent to and surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a Nevada-specific joint operating agreement between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp. For more information on Thunder Mountain Gold, please visit the Company’s website at www.Thundermountaingold.com. Thunder Mountain Gold trades on the TSX-V under ticker THM; and the OTCQB under ticker THMG.
About BeMetals Corp.
BeMetals' founding Directors include John Wilton (President and CEO), Clive Johnson, Roger Richer, and Tom Garagan. BeMetals is a new base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a significant base metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Company is advancing both its early-stage, tier-one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia, and its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, USA. The Company’s growth strategy is led by our strong Board, key members of which have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world. The Board, its Advisors, and senior management also provide outstanding deal flow of project opportunities to BeMetals based upon their extensive network of contacts in the international minerals business.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the completion of the transactions contemplated with BeMetals Corp., a Canadian Corporation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, which could change materially in the future, including the assumption that the transactions contemplated with BeMetals Corp. will be completed. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the determination and ability of BeMetals to complete all required option payments and issuance of shares under the BeMetals Option Agreement, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of all required terms and conditions. Investors should refer to THMG’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q reports, and Definitive 14C Information Statement as filed May 20, 2019, for a more detailed discussion of risks that may impact future results. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Cautionary Note to Investors
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|252,415
|$
|3,710
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|18,824
|29,425
|Total current assets
|271,239
|33,135
|Property and Equipment:
|Land
|280,333
|280,333
|Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $156,694 and $124,384,
respectively
|25,911
|58,221
|Total property and equipment
|306,244
|338,554
|Right to use asset
|16,625
|-
|Investment in BeMetals, at fair value
|1,735,830
|-
|Mineral interests
|-
|479,477
|Total assets
|$
|2,329,938
|$
|851,166
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|$
|96,973
|$
|138,092
|Accrued related party liability
|216,685
|241,685
|Accrued interest payable to related parties
|73,343
|52,787
|Operating lease liability – current
|15,265
|-
|Advance from BeMetals
|78,539
|-
|Deferred compensation
|1,041,500
|1,041,500
|Related parties notes payable
|106,576
|126,576
|Total current liabilities
|1,628,881
|1,600,640
|Operating lease liability – long-term
|1,360
|-
|Accrued reclamation costs
|65,000
|65,000
|Total liabilities
|1,695,241
|1,665,640
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock; $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares
authorized, 60,145,579 and 57,645,579, respectively shares issued
and outstanding
|60,146
|57,646
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,176,576
|5,811,988
|Less: 11,700 shares of treasury stock, at cost
|(24,200
|)
|(24,200
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(5,751,527
|)
|(6,833,610
|)
|Total Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)
|460,995
|(988,176
|)
|Noncontrolling interest in Owyhee Gold Trust
|173,702
|173,702
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|634,697
|(814,474
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|2,329,938
|$
|851,166
|Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Gain on mineral interest
|$
|1,754,398
|$
|-
|Management service income
|200,000
|-
|Total revenues
|1,954,398
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Exploration
|26,773
|205,814
|Legal and accounting
|135,015
|117,802
|Management and administrative
|501,197
|235,752
|Depreciation
|32,310
|48,425
|Total operating expenses
|695,295
|607,793
|Net operating income (loss)
|1,259,103
|(607,793
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, related parties
|(21,290
|)
|(28,739
|)
|Unrealized loss on investment
|(148,045
|)
|-
|Other
|(2,685
|)
|3,845
|Total other income (expense)
|(172,020
|)
|(24,894
|)
|Net income (loss)
|1,087,083
|(632,687
|)
|Net income – noncontrolling interest in Owyhee Gold Trust
|5,000
|5,000
|Net income (loss) – Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.
|$
|1,082,083
|$
|(637,687
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
|59,042,839
|57,208,045
|Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted
|59,329,735
|57,208,045
|Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,087,083
|$
|(632,687
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|32,310
|48,425
|Stock based compensation
|117,088
|-
|Amortization of related party notes payable discount
|-
|8,889
|Gain on mineral interest
|(1,754,398
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss on investment
|148,045
|-
|Change in:
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|10,601
|(952
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|(31,119
|)
|45,781
|Accrued related party liability
|(25,000
|)
|60,372
|Accrued interest payable to related parties
|20,556
|19,849
|Advance from BeMetals
|78,539
|Deferred compensation
|-
|170,000
|Net cash used by operating activities
|(316,295
|)
|(280,323
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from mineral interest
|350,000
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|350,000
|-
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants
|250,000
|252,988
|Borrowings on related parties notes payable
|40,000
|-
|Payments on related parties notes payable
|(70,000
|)
|-
|Distribution to noncontrolling interest
|(5,000
|)
|(5,409
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|215,000
|247,579
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|248,705
|(32,744
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|3,710
|36,454
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|$
|252,415
|$
|3,710
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information:
|Interest paid in cash
|$
|736
|$
|-
|Noncash financing and investing activities:
|Common stock and warrants issued for payment of related parties notes payable and accrued interest
|$
|-
|$
|104,012
|Investment in BeMetals received for mineral interest
|1,883,875
|-
|Accounts payable settled with related party notes payable
|10,000
|-
|Operating lease liability arising from obtaining right to use asset
|29,617
|-
(For detailed information, please refer to the Company’s 10-K Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statements with accompanying notes that are available on the Company’s website at www.thundermountaingold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this press release. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures” section of this press release and the MD&A.)
For further information, please contact:
Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.
Eric T. Jones Jim Collord
President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Eric@Thundermountaingold.com Jim@Thundermountaingold.com
Office: (208) 658-1037 Office: (208) 658-1037
Thunder Mountain Gold Inc.
Boise, Idaho, UNITED STATES
