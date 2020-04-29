GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcellx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present at the 2020 American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place in a virtual format May 12-15, 2020.



The mouse studies demonstrate that antigen-specific sparX (soluble protein antigen-receptor X-linkers) are capable of reprogramming human-derived ARC-T (Antigen Receptor Complex-T) cells in vivo to kill tumor cells expressing a first and then a second tumor antigen. These data support the potential of Arcellx’s technology in addressing relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen loss/downregulation. Additionally, these studies demonstrate that Arcellx’s ARC-sparX platform enables controlled ARC-T cell tumor-killing activity, which in humans could translate into an improved safety profile by limiting severe toxicities commonly associated with existing CAR-T cell therapies.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Novel CAR-T Cell Therapy that can be Activated, Silenced, and Reprogrammed in vivo with Soluble Protein Adapters in a Dose Dependent Manner

Authors: Buonato, J. et al.

Session: Cancer – Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: 788

The full abstract can be accessed on the Arcellx website at www.arcellx.com . The full presentation will be available through the ASGCT virtual meeting on May 12, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. ET and will also be posted on the Arcellx website.

ARC-sparX Platform Technology

The ARC-sparX platform separates the tumor-recognition and tumor-killing functions of conventional CAR-T cell therapies: (1) sparX proteins recognize and bind specific antigens on diseased cells and flag those cells for destruction; and (2) ARC-T cells bind the sparX and kill the flagged cells. Arcellx has developed a collection of sparX proteins that bind different cell surface antigens. Administration of alternate sparX proteins can redirect ARC-T cells to different disease antigens to potentially address relapsed and refractory disease due to tumor heterogeneity or antigen loss/downregulation. Additionally, ARC-T cell activity can be curbed as needed by controlling the dose and frequency of sparX administration.

About Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More information can be found at www.arcellx.com .

