KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., (OTC:KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced new products in its collection of air purifiers, KRONOS® AIG 5G® MODEL 3 and MODEL 8. Powered by Kronos CORE Technology, Model 3 is scaled-down version of a popular Model 5 and includes the same advanced features such as laser particulate matter sensor, several fan speeds, WIFI module and other useful features.

With these features, Model 3 and Model 8 can be operated 24/7 using from only 30 watts of energy to reduce noise and the amount of infectious particulates in the indoor air, like worst allergens pollen dust mites, and nanometer-size particles while capturing indoor air pollutants destroying mold, bacteria and viruses.

This line of air purifiers complies with the standard certification of California Air Resources Board (CARB) to meet an ozone emission concentration limit of 0.05 parts per million (PPM).

“Featured in the International Housewares Show in Chicago, our products are the most advanced air purifiers to have in 2020. Beyond traditional ionic technology, KRONOS G5 patented TPA® technology is tested as the most effective clean air solution on the market. KRONOS G5 destroys and eliminates down to .0146 micron and is a waste free solution to your dirty air problems ” commented Julius Toth, COO.

All Models including Model 3, 5 and 8 are Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled via app to adjust settings, track indoor air quality, and remind users when to remove and wash out the collector plates as no filter replacements are needed.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measurement is the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standardized metric for air quality, on a scale from 0-500. The higher the number, the more potential health risk is present. A color- LED indicator conveniently located on the display screen on the front of the unit makes it easier for users to visualize the air purification process in real time.

Model 3 can purify a maximum radius of 600 ft² while Model 5 can purify a maximum of 1,200 ft² in one hour and our new powerful model 8 can purify up to 3000 ft² in one hour.

Kronos will begin shipping in late May 2020. We accept preorders on first come first served basis.

“With the introduction of our new scaled down Model 3 and super powerful Model 8 we can serve the needs of our customers better. If they are looking for smaller units for smaller rooms or offices- we have it! If customers are looking for one unit for the whole house-we have that too!” added Julius Toth.

ABOUT KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently the Company is planning to file additional patents in order to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the Exclusive distributor and licensee of the newest generation of air purifiers based on the Company’s CORE technologies.

