TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: IDK), at the request of the Market Surveillance Group of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), announces that the Company’s management is not aware of any material undisclosed information that would account for the recent level of trading activity of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange.



About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

