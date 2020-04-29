MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is proud to offer access to up to 15,000 data plans to facilitate Quebec students’ return to class starting on May 4. This initiative will support continued learning by providing families with LTE access.



TELUS again shows its desire to bridge the digital divide by offering young people an equal chance to succeed, in a context where the quality of our networks and the hard work of our teams will help to support learning, keep people in touch with friends and family, and enable young people and their families to stay informed even while confined to their homes. “This public-health crisis allows us to highlight both the indispensable role played by our networks and our desire to maintain connections so that everyone can stay virtually connected with their friends and family, while ensuring that our young people are able to acquire knowledge and continue their education in a safe way,” explains François Gratton, Executive Vice-President, Group President, TELUS and Chair, TELUS Québec.

Our support for students adds to a list of TELUS programs, including the TELUS Mobility for Good program , offered in collaboration with the Centres Jeunesse du Québec, which aims to help hundreds of 18-year-olds by providing them with a free mobile phone and data plan for two years so they can stay connected. The program enables vulnerable young adults to maintain an essential link with the people, information and events that matter most to them.

Other Connecting for Good programs from TELUS:



TELUS participates in the Connecting Families program offered by the government of Canada, and provides high-speed broadband Internet service to eligible low-income families for just $10 a month, and for $0 for 60 days during the pandemic.

Health for Good , a program that enables TELUS mobile clinics to provide primary health care directly to homeless populations in Canada’s urban centres, including Montreal.

, a program that enables TELUS mobile clinics to provide primary health care directly to homeless populations in Canada’s urban centres, including Montreal. Tech for Good , a program that helps Canadians living with disabilities to use smartphones and tablets thanks to custom technology solutions that contribute to their independence.

, a program that helps Canadians living with disabilities to use smartphones and tablets thanks to custom technology solutions that contribute to their independence. TELUS also expanded the Mobility for Good program to support frontline healthcare workers at hospitals in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 across Canada

To stay informed of the measures being taken by TELUS during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit telus.com/covid19 .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our long-standing commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest health care IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us on Twitter (@TELUSNews) and Instagram (@Darren_Entwistle).

For media inquiries, please contact:

François Gaboury

TELUS Public Relations

francois.gaboury@telus.com

438-862-5136