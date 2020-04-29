Media Release





Copenhagen, Denmark, April 29, 2020

Six industry sponsored abstracts regarding Genmab and Genmab partnered programs selected for presentation at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program, including data from the epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20) Ph I/II dose-escalation study.



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that six industry sponsored abstracts regarding Genmab and Genmab partnered programs were accepted for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program, taking place from May 29 to 31, 2020. The titles of the abstracts are currently available on the ASCO Meeting Library , with the full abstracts scheduled to be published on May 13, 2020. A list of the abstracts is provided below, and includes one on epcoritamab, one on tisotumab vedotin (Trial in Progress) and four on daratumumab. Beginning Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT, poster sessions will be available on demand.

“Although this year’s ASCO will be a virtual conference due to the difficult and unprecedented circumstances, we are pleased that data on our proprietary pipeline and partnered programs has been accepted for presentation at this prestigious conference. We are particularly looking forward to the data presentation that will demonstrate continued solid progress in our development of epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20),” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

List of Industry Sponsored Abstracts:

Epcoritamab:

Epcoritamab (GEN3013; DuoBody-CD3×CD20) to induce complete response in patients with relapsed/ refractory B-NHL: Complete dose escalation data and efficacy results from a phase I/II trial - Virtual poster presentation

Tisotumab Vedotin:

Phase Ib/II trial of tisotumab vedotin ± bevacizumab, pembrolizumab, or carboplatin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (innovaTV 205/ENGOT-cx8/GOG-3024) - Virtual poster presentation

Daratumumab (Submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc.):

Corticosteroid Tapering in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Receiving Subcutaneous Daratumumab: Part 3 of the Open-label, Multicenter, Phase 1b PAVO Study - Virtual poster presentation

Daratumumab + Bortezomib, Thalidomide, and Dexamethasone in Transplant-eligible Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Baseline slimCRAB-based Subgroup Analysis of CASSIOPEIA – Virtual poster presentation

Efficacy and Safety of Carfilzomib, Dexamethasone, Daratumumab Twice-Weekly at 56 mg/m2 and Once-Weekly at 70 mg/m2 in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Cross-study Comparison of CANDOR and MY1001 – Virtual poster presentation

Subcutaneous Daratumumab in Patients with Multiple Myeloma who have been Previously Treated with Intravenous Daratumumab: A Multicenter, Randomized, Phase 2 Study (LYNX) – Virtual poster presentation

About Genmab

Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company is the creator of three approved antibodies: DARZALEX® (daratumumab, under agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications in territories including the U.S., Europe and Japan, Arzerra® (ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications in the U.S., Japan and certain other territories and TEPEZZA™ (teprotumumab, under agreement with Roche granting sublicense to Horizon Therapeutics plc) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease in the U.S. Daratumumab is in clinical development by Janssen for the treatment of additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development by Novartis for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody® platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies, the HexElect® platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency and the DuoHexaBody® platform, which enhances the potential potency of bispecific antibodies through hexamerization. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan.



Contact:

Marisol Peron, Corporate Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com



This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. TEPEZZA™ is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics plc.

