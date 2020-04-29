Rockville, MD, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced three clinical presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) upcoming ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program to be held May 29-31, 2020.

ASCO Virtual Presentations

Title: A phase I, first-in-human, open-label, dose-escalation study of MGD013, a bispecific DART molecule binding PD-1 and LAG-3, in patients with unresectable or metastatic neoplasms

Authors: Jason J. Luke, et al.

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Abstract: 3004

Title: Preliminary dose escalation results from a phase I/II, first-in-human study of MGC018 (anti-B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate) in patients with advanced solid tumors

Authors: John D. Powderly, et al.

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Type: Poster Abstract Session

Abstract: 3071

Poster: 135

Title: SOPHIA analysis by chemotherapy (Ctx) choice: A phase III (P3) study of margetuximab (M) + Ctx versus trastuzumab (T) + Ctx in patients (pts) with pretreated HER2+ metastatic (met) breast cancer (MBC)

Authors: Santiago Escrivá, et al.

Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Type: Poster Abstract Session

Abstract: 1040

Poster: 125

Presentations will be available for on-demand viewing online at https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-program beginning on May 29, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

