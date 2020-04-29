SANTA ANA, Calif. , April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on March 30, 2020. On April 19th, TTM completed the previously announced sale of its Mobility business unit. The operating results and related assets and liabilities of the Mobility business under US GAAP are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. To facilitate the comparison of TTM’s results to prior periods and to previously issued guidance, non-GAAP financial information is also provided below which includes the results of the Mobility business unit.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights

GAAP net sales were $497.6 million

Non-GAAP net sales were $610.8 million

GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $19.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, inclusive of $1.9 million in foreign exchange gains

Cash flow from operations of $27.9 million

Announced restructuring of Electro-Mechanical Solutions (E-MS) Business unit

First Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $497.6 million, compared to $536.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $535.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.2 million, compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million, or ($0.03) per diluted share. This compares to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $7.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $610.8 million, compared to $620.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $719.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $16.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $43.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $82.1 million, or 13.4 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $78.5 million, or 12.7 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2019 and $111.3 million, or 15.5 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“As we start the second quarter, all of our manufacturing facilities remain operational and we are particularly proud of our urgent production of printed circuit boards used for critical medical needs. I want to recognize all of our employees for their tremendous efforts in support of our customers during these challenging times,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “TTM’s first priority remains the health and safety of our employees and we have taken proactive measures against the spread of COVID-19 in all of our facilities. We have implemented enhanced cleaning, social distancing practices, temperature checks, and masks among other measures.”

“Regarding our financial results for the first quarter, TTM delivered revenue above the midpoint and earnings above the previously guided range despite a government mandated shutdown of our manufacturing plants in China as a result of COVID-19. The year over year growth we experienced in the aerospace and defense, cellular and computing end markets partially offset weakness in our automotive and networking and communications end markets.”

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, we believe that COVID-19 may cause end demand weakness, supply chain disruptions, as well as inefficiencies with our own production. Taking this into consideration, TTM estimates that revenue for the second quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $520 million to $560 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.11 to $0.17 per diluted share, which includes the financial impact of the Mobility business unit until it was sold on April 17th.

