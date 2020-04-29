First Quarter Highlights Include:

Revenue of $107.3 million, a first quarter record, was 12.0% higher than the first quarter of 2019.



Environmental Services segment reported record first quarter revenue of $77.5 million, an increase of 16.5% compared to the first quarter of 2019.



Environmental Services segment profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 28% compared to the first quarter of 2019.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was a first quarter record $5.3 million.



EBITDA was $12.2 million, a first quarter record, compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.



Adjusted EBITDA was $13.5 million, a first quarter record, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.

ELGIN, Ill., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the first quarter which ended March 21, 2020.

First Quarter Review

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $107.3 million compared to $95.8 million for the same quarter of 2019, an increase of 12.0%.

Operating margin jumped to 18.4% compared to 10.7% in the first quarter of 2019. Our first quarter SG&A expense was $12.5 million, or 11.6% of revenues, compared to $13.5 million, or 14.1% of revenues, for the first quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter was $5.3 million compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $2.5 million in the year earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.23 compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "We were pleased with the record first quarter results as both business segments got off to a great start in 2020. It is important to note that the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic did not begin until the end of our first quarter and therefore did not have a material impact on our fiscal first quarter financial results."

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $77.5 million during the quarter compared to $66.5 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The 16.5% increase in revenue was driven by growth in all of our product and service lines with the field services, parts cleaning, and containerized waste businesses being the primary contributors to the growth. Our field services business accounted for 8.7 percentage points of the revenue growth for the quarter mainly due to a large project that continued from the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the field services project, our first quarter organic revenue growth in the segment was 7.2%. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $18.8 million compared to $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The $4.1 million increase was mainly driven by higher revenue and lower healthcare costs, partially offset by higher disposal and fleet repair cost as well as higher depreciation expense.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "Our first quarter revenue record is another example of our motivated field sales and service personnel pushing hard to continually grow our business."

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, re-refining activities, and sales of recycled fuel oil. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Oil Business revenues increased 1.8% to $29.8 million compared to $29.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The slight increase in revenue was mainly due to an increase in our selling price for base oil, partially offset by a decrease in the volume of base oil gallons sold. Oil Business segment operating margin increased to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to (15.3%) in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The higher operating margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 was mainly due to unscheduled down time during the year ago quarter and better operating efficiency during the first quarter of 2020.

Recatto commented, "Even though we encountered the typical first quarter seasonal pricing pressures, we were still able to overcome these factors to generate positive operating margin in the segment."

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption and volatility on a global scale resulting in, among other things, an economic slowdown. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, national and local governments around the world have instituted certain measures, including travel bans, prohibitions on group events and gatherings, shutdowns of certain businesses, curfews, shelter-in-place orders and recommendations to practice social distancing. As our operations have been deemed essential, we have taken several measures to combat the COVID-19 downturn which have resulted in attenuating activity and, in some cases, required temporary closures of certain of our facilities, among other impacts. The duration of these measures is unknown and may be extended, and additional measures may be necessary. Our fiscal first quarter financial results do not fully reflect the adverse impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business as our business first experienced the impact of the COVID-19 economic slowdown at the end of our first fiscal quarter.

As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, some of our customers have temporarily closed their businesses, limited our access to their businesses or have a decreased demand for our products and services due to a slowdown in the demand for their own products and or services. We believe that we will experience a material decrease in activity in both our Environmental Services and our Oil Business segments during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, but cannot determine the full extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact our business and operating results at this time. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows is highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted and is dependent on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic and the related length of its impact on the global economy, and any new information that may emerge concerning the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions to contain it or treat its impact. The continued impact on our business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition, prospects and the trading prices of our securities in the near-term and beyond 2020.

During the second quarter we have taken several actions to combat the COVID-19 outbreak induced downturn in our business including, but not limited to, the following:

• Implementation of the Company's pandemic response plan;

• Implementation of salary reductions for all levels of management;

• Planned implementation of furlough and workshare programs;

• Suspension of all non-essential capital expenditures;

• Suspension of mergers & acquisitions (after the acquisition we closed on March 31, 2020);

• Implementation of a hiring freeze;

• Launched a COVID-19 cleaning service; and

• Moved into a material charge position for our used oil collection service.

In addition to the above actions, we have taken steps to minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and to protect the safety of our employees and customers. Entering this economic downturn, we had a strong balance sheet and were in a net-cash position which we expect will position us to take advantage of some of the opportunities that we believe will be in front of us once we emerge from this challenging time.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 21,

2020 December 28,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,938 $ 60,694 Accounts receivable - net 55,122 55,586 Inventory - net 29,112 29,373 Other current assets 6,062 7,104 Total current assets 147,234 152,757 Property, plant and equipment - net 157,931 154,911 Right of use assets 88,006 89,525 Equipment at customers - net 24,374 24,232 Software and intangible assets - net 16,123 16,892 Goodwill 32,990 32,997 Total assets $ 466,658 $ 471,314 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,607 $ 38,058 Current portion of lease liabilities 22,087 20,407 Contract liabilities - net 2,428 2,252 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 5,110 6,771 Taxes payable 7,048 6,538 Other current liabilities 16,121 16,418 Total current liabilities 83,401 90,444 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 67,212 68,734 Long-term debt, less current maturities 29,418 29,348 Deferred income taxes 18,617 17,157 Total liabilities $ 198,648 $ 205,683 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,247,912 and 23,191,498 shares issued and outstanding at March 21, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively $ 232 $ 232 Additional paid-in capital 198,305 200,583 Retained earnings 69,473 64,182 Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. stockholders' equity 268,010 264,997 Noncontrolling interest — 634 Total equity 268,010 265,631 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 466,658 $ 471,314

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

First Quarter Ended, March 21,

2020 March 23,

2019 Revenues Service revenues $ 63,757 $ 56,366 Product revenues 37,722 35,858 Rental income 5,785 3,548 Total revenues $ 107,264 $ 95,772 Operating expenses Operating costs $ 83,250 $ 82,483 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,522 12,396 Depreciation and amortization 5,268 4,136 Other expense (income) - net 272 (58 ) Operating income (loss) 6,952 (3,185 ) Interest expense – net 214 230 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,738 (3,415 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,447 (986 ) Net income (loss) 5,291 (2,429 ) Income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 83 Net income (loss) attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders $ 5,291 $ (2,512 ) Net income (loss) per share: basic $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) Net income (loss) per share: diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.11 ) Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic 23,239 23,117 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 23,422 23,117

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

First Quarter Ended, March 21, 2020 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 60,960 $ 2,797 $ — $ 63,757 Product revenues 10,728 26,994 — 37,722 Rental income 5,765 20 — 5,785 Total revenues $ 77,453 $ 29,811 $ — $ 107,264 Operating expenses Operating costs 56,404 26,846 — 83,250 Operating depreciation and amortization 2,271 2,055 — 4,326 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 18,778 $ 910 $ — $ 19,688 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,522 11,522 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 942 942 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 12,464 $ 12,464 Other expense - net 272 272 Operating income 6,952 Interest expense – net 214 214 Income before income taxes $ 6,738





First Quarter Ended, March 23, 2019 (thousands)

Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 52,875 $ 3,491 $ — $ 56,366 Product revenues 10,137 25,721 — 35,858 Rental income 3,484 64 — 3,548 Total revenues $ 66,496 $ 29,276 $ — $ 95,772 Operating expenses Operating costs 50,163 32,320 — 82,483 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,636 1,434 — 3,070 Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 14,697 $ (4,478 ) $ — $ 10,219 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 12,396 12,396 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 1,066 1,066 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 13,462 $ 13,462 Other income - net (58 ) (58 ) Operating loss (3,185 ) Interest expense – net 230 230 Loss before income taxes $ (3,415 )





Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of our Net Income (loss) Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) First Quarter Ended, (thousands) March 21, 2020 March 23, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 5,291 $ (2,429 ) Interest expense – net 214 230 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,447 (986 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,268 4,136 EBITDA (a) $ 12,220 $ 951 Non-cash compensation (b) 1,070 889 Retirement costs and severance (c) 42 656 Costs and asset write-offs associated with site closures (d) 138 — Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard(e) — 2,202 Implementation costs of ASC 842(f) — 355 Adjusted EBITDA (g) $ 13,470 $ 5,053





(a) EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement. (b) Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A. (c) Costs associated with the retirement of our former SVP Sales and other employee separations. (d) Costs and asset write-offs mainly associated with the closure of our former hub location in Indianapolis, IN. (e) Revenue deferred during the first quarter from the adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard. (f) One-time cost associated with the implementation of ASC 842. (g) We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.



