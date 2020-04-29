SUNRISE, Fla., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of FedNat common stock, payable on June 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.



About the Company

FedNat is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries including FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,