Year-over-year Q1 revenue grows 41% to $180.8 million
Total visits increase 92% to 2.0 million
Issues 2020 second-quarter guidance and updates full-year expectations
PURCHASE, NY, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020.
“In the first quarter of 2020 alone Teladoc Health delivered two million medical visits to people around the world, while simultaneously expanding access to millions of new members,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer. “As our clients and consumers have turned to us during these unprecedented times, our proven ability to meet their needs has elevated our global leadership role and accelerated our impact on the healthcare system overall.”
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
|Revenue
|($ thousands)
|Quarter Ended
|Year over Year
|March 31,
|Growth
|2020
|2019
|Subscription Access Fees Revenue
|U.S.
|$
|107,939
|$
|80,979
|33
|%
|International
|29,114
|24,975
|17
|%
|Total
|137,053
|105,954
|29
|%
|Visit Fee Revenue
|U.S. Paid Visits
|30,898
|18,248
|69
|%
|U.S. Visit Fee Only
|12,586
|4,121
|205
|%
|International Paid Visits
|262
|250
|5
|%
|Total
|43,746
|22,619
|93
|%
|Total Revenue*
|$
|180,799
|$
|128,573
|41
|%
|*Organic first-quarter 2020 revenue, excluding MedecinDirect, increased by 40 percent year-over-year.
|Membership & Visit Fee Only Access
|(millions)
|Year Ended
|Year over Year
|March 31,
|Growth
|2020
|2019
|Total U.S. Paid Membership
|43.0
|26.7
|60.8
|%
|Total U.S. Visit Fee Only Access
|19.2
|10.2
|88.7
|%
|Visits
|(thousands)
|Quarter
|Quarter Ended
|Year over Year
|March 31,
|Growth
|2020
|2019
|Paid Visits from U.S. Paid Membership
|648
|365
|77
|%
|Percent of Paid Visits from U.S. Paid Membership
|47
|%
|51
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Visits Included from U.S. Paid Membership
|738
|353
|109
|%
|Total Visits from U.S. Paid Membership
|1,386
|718
|93
|%
|U.S. Visit Fee Only
|227
|63
|263
|%
|International Visits
|432
|282
|53
|%
|Total Visits
|2,045
|1,063
|92
|%
|Utilization
|13.36
|%
|11.00
|%
|237
|pt
A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
Financial Outlook
Teladoc Health provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Given the uncertainty of the expected path of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the broader economic impact, our updated guidance is based on what we know today. As this is an emerging situation, circumstances are likely to change in the coming weeks and months, but we believe our guidance ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2020 financial performance.
For the second quarter 2020, we expect:
For the full year 2020, we expect:
Quarterly Conference Call
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future revenues, future earnings, future numbers of members or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; and (v) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|507,956
|$
|514,353
|Short-term investments
|2,819
|2,711
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,651 and $3,787, respectively
|70,721
|56,948
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,932
|13,990
|Total current assets
|596,428
|588,002
|Property and equipment, net
|10,092
|10,296
|Goodwill
|734,386
|746,079
|Intangible assets, net
|214,666
|225,453
|Operating lease - right-of-use assets
|32,175
|26,452
|Other assets
|15,330
|6,545
|Total assets
|$
|1,603,077
|$
|1,602,827
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,142
|$
|9,075
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|71,927
|49,848
|Accrued compensation
|17,095
|31,258
|Total current liabilities
|97,164
|90,181
|Other liabilities
|10,237
|11,539
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|29,430
|24,994
|Deferred taxes
|18,848
|21,678
|Convertible senior notes, net
|447,221
|440,410
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 74,076,286 shares and 72,761,941 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|74
|73
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,572,024
|1,538,716
|Accumulated deficit
|(537,128
|)
|(507,525
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(34,793
|)
|(17,239
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,000,177
|1,014,025
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,603,077
|$
|1,602,827
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|180,799
|$
|128,573
|Expenses:
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|72,382
|44,677
|Operating expenses:
|Advertising and marketing
|32,515
|26,404
|Sales
|17,940
|16,212
|Technology and development
|19,257
|15,987
|Legal and regulatory
|1,222
|1,586
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|3,664
|1,012
|General and administrative
|45,120
|35,982
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,710
|9,600
|Total expenses
|201,810
|151,460
|Loss from operations
|(21,011
|)
|(22,887
|)
|Interest expense, net
|9,303
|6,521
|Net loss before taxes
|(30,314
|)
|(29,408
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(711
|)
|742
|Net loss
|$
|(29,603
|)
|$
|(30,150
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|73,278,857
|70,919,496
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows used in operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(29,603
|)
|$
|(30,150
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,228
|11,563
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|1,247
|783
|Stock-based compensation
|18,315
|13,523
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,820
|)
|(2,672
|)
|Accretion of interest
|6,859
|6,060
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(17,219
|)
|(8,251
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|101
|350
|Other assets
|137
|30
|Accounts payable
|(502
|)
|(28
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|21,565
|14,530
|Accrued compensation
|(13,798
|)
|(11,737
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,287
|)
|(479
|)
|Other liabilities
|(543
|)
|(1,414
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,320
|)
|(7,892
|)
|Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(962
|)
|(571
|)
|Purchase of internal-use software
|(1,966
|)
|(1,099
|)
|Proceeds from marketable securities
|0
|9,000
|Sale of assets
|0
|6
|Pre-funding associated with the pending acquisition
|(9,000
|)
|0
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(11,928
|)
|7,336
|Cash flows provided by financing activities:
|Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|14,889
|8,854
|Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net
|164
|1,848
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,053
|10,702
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,195
|)
|10,146
|Foreign exchange difference
|(3,202
|)
|(177
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|514,353
|423,989
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|507,956
|$
|433,958
|Income taxes paid
|$
|0
|$
|23
|Interest paid
|$
|0
|$
|0
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.
Gross margin is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately) as a percentage of our total revenue. We believe that it provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that making such adjustment provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and acquisition and integration related costs. We believe that making such adjustment provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.
Gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have important limitation as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.
We compensate for these limitations by using gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share and other performance measures.
In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss
(In thousands, unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(29,603
|)
|$
|(30,150
|)
|Add:
|Interest expense, net
|9,303
|6,521
|Income tax (expense)/benefit
|(711
|)
|742
|Depreciation expense
|851
|863
|Amortization expense
|8,859
|8,737
|EBITDA
|(11,301
|)
|(13,287
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|18,315
|13,523
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|3,664
|1,012
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,678
|$
|1,248
