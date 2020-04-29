CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2020, Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE) announced the election of 16 nominees proposed for its Board of Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2020. KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The amendments to By-Law No. 1 of the Corporation were confirmed.

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nominee Number (%) Number (%) Victor T.K Li 768,147,594 87.88 105,897,255 12.12 Canning K.N. Fok 768,144,857 87.88 105,899,992 12.12 William Shurniak 821,698,399 94.01 52,346,450 5.99 Robert J. Peabody 832,338,849 95.23 41,706,000 4.77 Stephen E. Bradley 865,033,428 98.97 9,011,421 1.03 Asim Ghosh 831,985,335 95.19 42,059,514 4.81 Martin J.G. Glynn 816,414,881 93.41 57,629,968 6.59 Poh Chan Koh 810,719,940 92.75 63,324,909 7.25 Eva L. Kwok 803,672,659 91.95 70,372,190 8.05 Stanley T.L. Kwok 811,616,077 92.86 62,428,772 7.14 Frederick S.H. Ma 868,160,081 99.33 5,884,768 0.67 George C. Magnus 865,091,683 98.98 8,953,166 1.02 Neil D. McGee 829,399,811 94.89 44,645,038 5.11 Colin S. Russel 827,931,304 94.72 46,113,545 5.28 Wayne E. Shaw 820,719,019 93.90 53,325,830 6.10 Frank J. Sixt 809,747,210 92.64 64,297,639 7.36

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088