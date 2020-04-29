Total contract drilling revenues were $759 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $807 million), compared with $792 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $839 million);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 94.4%, compared with 96.2% in the prior quarter;

was 94.4%, compared with 96.2% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $540 million, compared with $575 million in the prior period;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $392 million, $0.64 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $51 million, $0.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019;

Adjusted net loss was $187 million, $0.30 per diluted share, excluding $205 million of net unfavorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $263 million, $0.43 per diluted share, in the previous quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was $235 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $223 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $9.6 billion as of the April 2020 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $392 million, $0.64 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2020 results included net unfavorable items of $205 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, as follows:

$167 million, $0.28 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets; and

$57 million, $0.09 per diluted share, loss on retirement of debt.

These unfavorable items were partially offset by:

$19 million, $0.03 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, first quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $187 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased sequentially by $33 million, primarily due to reduced activity related to rigs that were idle and lower revenue efficiency. These decreases were partially offset by a full quarter of revenues from the recently reactivated ultra‑deepwater floaters Deepwater Mykonos and Deepwater Corcovado.

First quarter 2020 results reflected a non-cash revenue reduction of $48 million, compared to $47 million in the prior quarter, from contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

Operating and maintenance expense was $540 million, compared with $575 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease was the result of lower in-service maintenance cost across our fleet, activation costs in the prior quarter, and reduced activity due to lower utilization. This was partially offset by higher expense reimbursed by our customers and higher severance cost.

General and administrative expense was $43 million, as compared to $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to legal, professional and advisory fees incurred in the fourth quarter that were not repeated in the first quarter.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $160 million, in line with the fourth quarter. Interest income was $9 million, compared with $10 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was 1.1%, down from 30.3% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to various discrete period tax items, including the carryback of net operating losses in the U.S. as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, settlements and expirations of uncertain tax positions, gains and losses on currency exchange rates and changes in valuation allowance. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (9.5)% compared to (47.2)% in previous quarter.

Cash flows used in operating activities were $48 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $147 million in the prior quarter. The first quarter cash used in operating activities increased sequentially from operating cash generated in the fourth quarter, during which we experienced a high level of collections. This was primarily a result of more normalized collections on customer receivables combined with increased cash used in our operations including the timing of interest disbursements and payments as well as tax withholdings and tax payments in a number of non-U.S. jurisdictions.

First quarter 2020 capital expenditures of $107 million decreased primarily due to reduced expenditures for the reactivation of two rigs and leasehold improvements, partially offset by increased expenditures for our newbuild rigs under construction. This compares with $128 million in the previous quarter.

“With the challenges we confronted related to COVID-19, I am very proud of the strong quarterly financial results we delivered,” said Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through outstanding effort across our entire organization, we delivered revenue in line with our guidance, and at lower than projected costs; even with the additional hurdles we overcame crewing and equipping our rigs to meet their contractual requirements for our customers. Looking forward, we recognize the dramatic decline in oil prices, coupled with the continued uncertainties surrounding the containment of COVID-19, and the resumption of the global economy, will invariably delay the contracting activity that we expected in 2020. However, with our industry-leading backlog and proven track record for managing costs, we expect to continue to deliver industry-best margins. With continued strong operating performance, and the prudent management of our liquidity, Transocean is well-positioned to continue delivering the highest level of service while keeping our employees and our customers safe.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 41 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters and one midwater floater. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company's newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes (1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues $ 759 $ 754 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 540 508 Depreciation and amortization 206 217 General and administrative 43 49 789 774 Loss on impairment (168 ) — Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net (1 ) 7 Operating loss (199 ) (13 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 9 10 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (160 ) (166 ) Loss on retirement of debt (57 ) (18 ) Other, net 12 8 (196 ) (166 ) Loss before income tax benefit (395 ) (179 ) Income tax benefit (4 ) (8 ) Net loss (391 ) (171 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 — Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (392 ) $ (171 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.64 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 614 611 Diluted 614 611





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,483 $ 1,790 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2 at March 31, 2020 654 654 Materials and supplies, net of allowance of $127 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 459 479 Restricted cash accounts and investments 531 558 Other current assets 164 159 Total current assets 3,291 3,640 Property and equipment 23,935 24,281 Less accumulated depreciation (5,355 ) (5,434 ) Property and equipment, net 18,580 18,847 Contract intangible assets 560 608 Deferred income taxes, net 20 20 Other assets 1,000 990 Total assets $ 23,451 $ 24,105 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 244 $ 311 Accrued income taxes 41 64 Debt due within one year 581 568 Other current liabilities 728 781 Total current liabilities 1,594 1,724 Long-term debt 8,576 8,693 Deferred income taxes, net 277 266 Other long-term liabilities 1,529 1,555 Total long-term liabilities 10,382 10,514 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 641,063,270 authorized, 140,976,550 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 614,545,303 outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 639,674,422 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 611,871,374 outstanding at December 31, 2019 60 59 Additional paid-in capital 13,431 13,424 Accumulated deficit (1,691 ) (1,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (331 ) (324 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,469 11,862 Noncontrolling interest 6 5 Total equity 11,475 11,867 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,451 $ 24,105





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (391 ) $ (171 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 48 45 Depreciation and amortization 206 217 Share-based compensation expense 8 9 Loss on impairment 168 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 1 (7 ) Loss on retirement of debt 57 18 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 10 (19 ) Other, net 18 11 Changes in deferred revenues, net 5 1 Changes in deferred costs, net (11 ) (1 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (167 ) (154 ) Net cash used in operating activities (48 ) (51 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (107 ) (52 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 1 12 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (6 ) (60 ) Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments — 123 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (112 ) 23 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs 743 540 Repayments of debt (909 ) (616 ) Other, net (9 ) (15 ) Net cash used in financing activities (175 ) (91 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (335 ) (119 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,349 2,589 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,014 $ 2,470





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2020 2019 2019 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 528 $ 502 $ 476 Harsh environment floaters 220 278 258 Deepwater floaters — — 7 Midwater floaters 11 12 13 Total contract drilling revenues $ 759 $ 792 $ 754





Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2020 2019 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 332,600 $ 336,800 $ 339,900 Harsh environment floaters 303,100 307,700 286,300 Midwater floaters 112,600 119,400 88,600 Total drilling fleet $ 314,900 317,700 $ 306,500





Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Utilization (2) 2020 2019 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 61 % 56 % 47 % Harsh environment floaters 63 % 76 % 80 % Midwater floaters 39 % 33 % 40 % Total drilling fleet 60 % 61 % 56 %





Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2020 2019 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 97 % 98 % 100 % Harsh environment floaters 89 % 94 % 94 % Midwater floaters 87 % 91 % 92 % Total drilling fleet 94 % 96 % 98 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of available rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data)

YTD

03/31/20

Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (392 ) Loss on impairment of assets 167 Loss on retirement of debt 57 Discrete tax items (19 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (187 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.64 ) Loss on impairment of assets 0.28 Loss on retirement of debt 0.09 Discrete tax items (0.03 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.30 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,255 ) $ (51 ) $ (1,204 ) $ (825 ) $ (379 ) $ (208 ) $ (171 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on terminated construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Discrete tax items and other, net (150 ) (110 ) (40 ) (10 ) (30 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (887 ) $ (263 ) $ (624 ) $ (234 ) $ (390 ) $ (209 ) $ (181 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (2.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — Loss on impairment of assets 0.99 0.04 0.97 0.96 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Gain on terminated construction contracts (0.22 ) (0.22 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.07 — 0.06 0 0 0 0.03 Discrete tax items and other, net (0.24 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (1.45 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD 03/31/20 Contract drilling revenues $ 759 Contract intangible amortization 48 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 807 Net loss $ (391 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 151 Income tax benefit (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 206 Contract intangible amortization 48 EBITDA 10 Loss on impairment of assets 168 Loss on retirement of debt 57 Adjusted EBITDA $ 235 EBITDA margin 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,088 $ 792 $ 2,296 $ 784 $ 1,512 $ 758 $ 754 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,275 $ 839 $ 2,436 $ 832 $ 1,604 $ 805 $ 799 Net loss $ (1,257 ) $ (55 ) $ (1,202 ) $ (825 ) $ (377 ) $ (206 ) $ (171 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 617 150 467 155 312 156 156 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 (24 ) 83 54 29 37 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 855 207 648 212 436 219 217 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 EBITDA 461 325 136 (356 ) 492 253 239 Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Gain on termination of construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA 979 223 756 245 511 257 254 EBITDA margin 14 % 39 % 6 % (43 ) % 31 % 31 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 27 % 31 % 29 % 32 % 32 % 32 %



