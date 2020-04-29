WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC , a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH ) (“SEACOR”), announced an expansion of its COVID-19 response activities and the launch of a new dashboard that tracks the restrictions implemented by governments around the world.



Witt O’Brien’s is now supporting COVID-19 response for dozens of organizations. In the public sector, this includes municipalities, counties, hospitals, health systems and universities across the US. Services include assistance maximizing access to Federal response funding (from FEMA and other agencies) and augmentation of emergency operations. The firm is also supporting multinational businesses in financial services, transportation, technology, manufacturing, energy, media and other sectors.

Witt O’Brien’s also announced today the launch of a new COVID-19 dashboard tracking worldwide government restrictions on social life, business activity and school operations. Levels of restrictedness are shown on a scale of zero to four, with sources and date of information cited for each country and US state. The dashboard is regularly updated and reflects both the enacting and easing of restrictions.

“In working through this pandemic with our multinational clients, we identified an important gap,” said Melissa Mack, director and leader of this new initiative. “There does not appear to be a single source of information on constantly changing government restrictions, which differ nation by nation. We have elected to make this dashboard freely available, to provide situational awareness for both organizations with global operations and private citizens with a need to travel.”

“We are proud of the public service we provide in helping governments and companies manage this crisis,” added Tim Whipple, chief executive officer. “Our new dashboard is a valuable addition, which can help executives manage their ongoing response to COVID-19, and plan for post-Coronavirus operations as government restrictions are lifted.”

Witt O’Brien’s is a leader in crisis and emergency management. Its COVID-19 support for businesses includes crisis management, business continuity, emergency management and communications. It also partners with governments, hospitals, universities and others to maximize US Federal funding and execute COVID-19 response programs. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.





Media Contact Sean Fitzgerald sfitzgerald@wittobriens.com 1-310-384-5643