HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 6, 2020, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).



Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 888-378-4398 for domestic callers or 323-701-0223 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 844510. A telephone replay will be available through May 19, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on May 6, 2020, on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com .

About Era Group

