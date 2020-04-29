MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("the Company") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that due to Covid-19 circumstances it will delay its interim financial statements and its management discussion and analysis until on or about May 15 2020. The Company is relying upon temporary relief granted by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines occurring during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days.



Management and directors of the Company are subject to an insider trading black-out policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since filing of its first quarter interim financial statements on January 24, 2020.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

