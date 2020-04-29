Net Loss of $(17.3) million, EPS of $(0.22)



Announces $0.115 Dividend per Share

BOSTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net loss of $(17.3) million, or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $22.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company noted, “I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the ongoing public health concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In these unprecedented times, I am thankful for our employees who have risen to the challenge of providing support for our customers and our communities.”

On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) which, among other things, provides small business borrowers with several options for relief including automatic payment deferrals from the Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) and additional funding options pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). PPP loans were made available beginning on April 3, 2020 through approved SBA lenders, including the Company’s subsidiary banks, Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island immediately began accepting loan applications pursuant to the PPP program on April 3, 2020. The initial PPP funding provided by Congress was exhausted as of April 16 at which time, together, Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island made 2,183 loans totaling $518 million. In addition to providing access to the PPP program, the Company has been proactively working with commercial and consumer customers and providing relief options including payment deferrals and fee waivers where appropriate.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $604.7 million to $8.5 billion from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2019, and increased $942.5 million from $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, total loans and leases were $6.8 billion, representing an increase of $84.7 million from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $434.3 million from March 31, 2019, primarily driven by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.

Investment securities at March 31, 2020 increased $174.7 million to $764.1 million, as compared to $589.4 million at December 31, 2019, and increased approximately $157.0 million from $607.1 million at March 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 increased $263.0 million to $340.8 million, as compared to $77.8 million at December 31, 2019, and increased $228.4 million from $112.3 million at March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, securities, cash and cash equivalents represented 13.1 percent of total assets as compared to 8.5 percent and 9.6 percent as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 increased $59.9 million from $5.8 billion at December 31, 2019 to $5.9 billion and increased $269.3 million from $5.6 billion at March 31, 2019.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2020 increased $389.1 million to $1.3 billion from $902.7 million at December 31, 2019 and increased $425.8 million from $866.0 million at March 31, 2019.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.78 percent at March 31, 2020, as compared to 12.04 percent at December 31, 2019, and 11.98 percent at March 31, 2019. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 9.02 percent at March 31, 2020, as compared to 10.15 percent at December 31, 2019, and 9.99 percent at March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share decreased $0.31 from $9.80 at December 31, 2019 to $9.49 at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.22 at March 31, 2019.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased $2.2 million to $61.7 million during the first quarter of 2020 from $63.9 million at the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.31 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.5 million to $9.3 million from $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in gain on investment securities, net and $1.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by decreases of $0.3 million in deposit fees, $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net and $0.2 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", commonly referred to as CECL. The Company is using a third-party provided loss estimation model, which calculates the effects of various third-party economic forecasts using the Company's loan portfolio characteristics to determine potential losses over the remaining lifetime of the loans consistent with the requirements of CECL.

Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, the allowance for loan losses increased $6.6 million, and the reserve for unfunded commitments increased $9.0 million for a combined increase of $15.6 million for the allowance for credit losses ("ACL"). The after tax impact of $11.7 million or $0.15 per share was recognized as a reduction to retained earnings, representing the cumulative effective adjustment from a change in accounting policies.

For the first quarter of 2020, the latest available forecast was used to evaluate the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s loan portfolios which resulted in the Company recording a provision for credit losses of $54.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Other than one large credit, asset quality was consistent during quarter and the increase in provision was primarily driven by the forecasted economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.2 million compared to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 from 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased $45.5 million from January 1, 2020 and $52.1 million from December 31, 2019 and represented 1.66 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.91 percent at December 31, 2019, and 0.91 percent at March 31, 2019.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.9 million to $40.7 million from $38.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.5 million in professional services expense, $0.3 million in FDIC insurance expense, and $0.2 million in advertising and marketing expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in other non-interest expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 27.5 percent and 24.2 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase in effective tax rate was driven by the tax benefit recognition for the net operating loss carryback of the First Common Bank acquisition as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act).

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to a negative 0.87 percent during the first quarter of 2020 from a positive 1.13 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to a negative 7.30 percent during the first quarter of 2020 from 9.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to a negative 8.84 percent for the first quarter of 2020 from 11.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.57 percent at March 31, 2020, an increase from 0.29 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases increased $19.6 million to $39.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $19.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by the inclusion of $9.7 million of acquired impaired credits under the new accounting standard and one commercial relationship of $8.5 million that was placed on nonaccural in the first quarter. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.49 percent at March 31, 2020, an increase from 0.28 percent at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets increased $19.0 million to $41.1 million at March 31, 2020 from $22.1 million at December 31, 2019.

Nonaccrual loans increased $19.6 million from December 31, 2019 to $39.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by the implementation of CECL, which required purchase credit-impaired loans to be classified as non-accruing based on performance as well as one commercial relationship of $8.5 million placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.115 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on May 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, April 30, 2020 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) or by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl200430.html . A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for the playback is 10142047. The call will be available live and in a recorded version on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regard the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and continued turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:

Carl M. Carlson

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

(617) 425-5331

ccarlson@brkl.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:



Karen Schwartzman

Polaris Public Relations

(617) 437-9990

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d63fc230-2142-4310-aaa1-3f291c604c05

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 61,712 $ 63,931 $ 63,236 $ 63,134 $ 62,999 Provision for credit losses 54,114 3,602 871 3,757 1,353 Non-interest income 9,328 7,756 7,929 7,478 6,630 Non-interest expense 40,748 38,815 40,191 39,604 38,871 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (23,822 ) 29,270 30,103 27,251 29,405 Net (loss) income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (17,276 ) 22,183 22,596 20,471 22,467 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.55 % 3.64 % Interest-rate spread (1) 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.13 % 3.18 % Return on average assets (annualized) (0.87 )% 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.21 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (0.89 )% 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.11 % 1.24 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) (7.30 )% 9.42 % 9.74 % 8.98 % 10.14 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (8.84 )% 11.42 % 11.85 % 10.98 % 12.48 % Efficiency ratio (2) 57.36 % 54.15 % 56.48 % 56.09 % 55.83 % Per Common Share Data: Net (loss) income — Basic $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Net (loss) income — Diluted (0.22 ) 0.28 0.28 0.26 0.28 Cash dividends declared 0.115 0.115 0.115 0.110 0.110 Book value per share (end of period) 11.57 11.87 11.70 11.53 11.30 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.49 9.80 9.63 9.45 9.22 Stock price (end of period) 11.28 16.46 14.73 15.38 14.40 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 Total loans and leases 6,822,527 6,737,816 6,646,821 6,505,329 6,388,197 Total deposits 5,889,938 5,830,072 5,729,339 5,622,493 5,620,633 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 912,568 945,606 932,311 918,468 900,572 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 41,122 $ 22,092 $ 23,760 $ 23,267 $ 26,721 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.36 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 2,234 $ 1,622 $ 366 $ 3,082 $ 2,101 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.19 % 0.13 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.78 % 12.04 % 11.83 % 12.03 % 11.98 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.02 % 10.15 % 9.94 % 10.08 % 9.99 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 86,996 $ 33,589 $ 93,841 $ 46,532 $ 51,276 Short-term investments 253,772 44,201 84,689 46,264 61,063 Total cash and cash equivalents 340,768 77,790 178,530 92,796 112,339 Investment securities available-for-sale 761,539 498,995 467,339 482,497 489,020 Investment securities held-to-maturity — 86,780 95,163 103,572 113,694 Equity securities held-for-trading 2,558 3,581 4,581 4,698 4,341 Total investment securities 764,097 589,356 567,083 590,767 607,055 Loans and leases held-for-sale — — — 1,575 869 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 3,762,158 3,669,222 3,589,451 3,493,554 3,410,468 Commercial loans and leases 1,826,866 1,838,748 1,850,388 1,826,336 1,786,582 Consumer loans 1,233,503 1,229,846 1,206,982 1,185,439 1,191,147 Total loans and leases 6,822,527 6,737,816 6,646,821 6,505,329 6,388,197 Allowance for loan and lease losses (113,181 ) (61,082 ) (59,135 ) (58,635 ) (58,041 ) Net loans and leases 6,709,346 6,676,734 6,587,686 6,446,694 6,330,156 Restricted equity securities 68,472 53,818 57,896 55,270 54,192 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 73,786 74,350 75,229 75,373 75,520 Right-of-use asset operating leases 24,789 24,876 26,216 25,928 26,205 Deferred tax asset 38,141 25,017 25,204 25,629 27,084 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 4,087 4,423 4,843 5,264 5,684 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,038 2,631 2,132 1,966 3,912 Other assets 275,640 167,431 193,190 155,291 115,687 Total assets $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,175,329 $ 1,141,578 $ 1,106,684 $ 1,042,854 $ 1,011,031 NOW accounts 361,854 371,380 340,321 340,082 369,896 Savings accounts 653,026 613,467 604,481 585,322 625,770 Money market accounts 1,676,092 1,682,005 1,666,231 1,669,782 1,706,708 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,023,637 2,021,642 2,011,622 1,984,453 1,907,228 Total deposits 5,889,938 5,830,072 5,729,339 5,622,493 5,620,633 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 1,137,431 758,469 854,481 791,559 730,018 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,630 83,591 83,551 83,512 83,472 Other borrowed funds 70,743 60,689 48,373 55,693 52,515 Total borrowed funds 1,291,804 902,749 986,405 930,764 866,005 Operating lease liabilities 24,789 24,876 26,216 25,928 26,205 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 7,441 7,232 7,072 6,823 7,517 Reserve for unfunded credits 17,222 1,880 1,847 1,841 1,760 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 317,829 144,438 195,246 130,663 96,438 Total liabilities 7,549,023 6,911,247 6,946,125 6,718,512 6,618,558 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 737,422 736,601 735,928 737,584 736,872 Retained earnings, partially restricted 227,359 265,376 252,435 238,625 226,929 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 16,947 2,283 2,775 1,141 (4,393 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,862,811 shares, 5,003,127 shares, 5,003,127 shares, 5,025,764 shares, and 5,020,025 shares, respectively (69,617 ) (59,073 ) (59,176 ) (59,199 ) (59,121 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 72,441 shares, 79,548 shares, 92,337 shares, 98,208 shares, and 104,079 shares, respectively (395 ) (433 ) (503 ) (535 ) (567 ) Total stockholders' equity 912,568 945,606 932,311 918,468 900,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,461,591 $ 7,856,853 $ 7,878,436 $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 79,559 $ 83,309 $ 83,566 $ 82,798 $ 80,672 Debt securities 2,976 2,910 2,977 3,158 3,236 Marketable and restricted equity securities 778 813 876 877 911 Short-term investments 209 418 487 351 267 Total interest and dividend income 83,522 87,450 87,906 87,184 85,086 Interest expense: Deposits 16,240 17,655 18,300 17,712 15,948 Borrowed funds 5,570 5,864 6,370 6,338 6,139 Total interest expense 21,810 23,519 24,670 24,050 22,087 Net interest income 61,712 63,931 63,236 63,134 62,999 Provision for credit losses 54,114 3,602 871 3,757 1,353 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,598 60,329 62,365 59,377 61,646 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,458 2,710 2,710 2,680 2,523 Loan fees 550 567 719 398 413 Loan level derivative income, net 2,156 2,494 2,251 1,772 1,745 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 1,330 133 (116 ) 357 134 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 120 309 550 561 289 Other 2,714 1,543 1,815 1,710 1,526 Total non-interest income 9,328 7,756 7,929 7,478 6,630 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 25,219 23,987 24,871 23,953 23,743 Occupancy 3,953 4,102 3,895 3,752 3,947 Equipment and data processing 4,703 4,601 4,749 4,641 4,661 Professional services 1,651 1,120 1,083 1,087 1,076 FDIC insurance 378 53 54 745 593 Advertising and marketing 1,075 828 1,035 1,112 1,069 Amortization of identified intangible assets 336 420 421 420 402 Merger and restructuring expense — — 1,125 — — Other 3,433 3,704 2,958 3,894 3,380 Total non-interest expense 40,748 38,815 40,191 39,604 38,871 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (23,822 ) 29,270 30,103 27,251 29,405 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (6,546 ) 7,087 7,507 6,780 6,895 Net (loss) income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary (17,276 ) 22,183 22,596 20,471 22,510 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — — — 43 Net (loss) income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ (17,276 ) $ 22,183 $ 22,596 $ 20,471 $ 22,467 Earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,481,462 79,682,724 79,700,403 79,669,922 79,658,583 Diluted 79,665,774 79,845,447 79,883,510 79,886,292 79,843,578 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.115 $ 0.115 $ 0.110 $ 0.110 $ 0.105





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,937 $ 2,845 $ 2,910 $ 2,273 $ 2,889 Multi-family mortgage 85 84 87 94 101 Construction — — — — 396 Total commercial real estate loans 11,022 2,929 2,997 2,367 3,386 Commercial 12,991 4,909 3,139 6,349 5,728 Equipment financing 10,356 9,822 12,817 9,931 10,253 Condominium association 203 151 163 170 224 Total commercial loans and leases 23,550 14,882 16,119 16,450 16,205 Residential mortgage 3,446 753 1,605 1,642 2,188 Home equity 1,059 896 904 835 1,022 Other consumer 7 1 3 7 8 Total consumer loans 4,512 1,650 2,512 2,484 3,218 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 39,084 19,461 21,628 21,301 22,809 Other real estate owned — — 201 957 3,054 Other repossessed assets 2,038 2,631 1,931 1,009 858 Total nonperforming assets $ 41,122 $ 22,092 $ 23,760 $ 23,267 $ 26,721 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 10,153 $ 10,109 $ 11,885 $ 11,612 $ 16,800 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 16,480 17,076 22,233 27,761 28,543 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 5,819 6,104 5,763 8,431 7,597 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 22,299 $ 23,180 $ 27,996 $ 36,192 $ 36,140 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.57 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.49 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.36 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 CECL adjustment to retained earnings 6,632 — — — — Charge-offs (2,539 ) (1,894 ) (1,190 ) (3,412 ) (2,542 ) Recoveries 305 272 824 330 441 Net charge-offs (2,234 ) (1,622 ) (366 ) (3,082 ) (2,101 ) Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 47,701 3,569 866 3,676 1,450 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 113,181 $ 61,082 $ 59,135 $ 58,635 $ 58,041 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.66 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial loans and leases 2,280 1,589 403 3,107 2,124 Consumer loans (46 ) 33 (37 ) (25 ) (23 ) Total net charge-offs $ 2,234 $ 1,622 $ 366 $ 3,082 $ 2,101 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.19 % 0.13 % *provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision of $6.4 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2020.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 605,885 $ 3,024 2.00 % $ 567,037 $ 2,957 2.09 % $ 608,194 $ 3,289 2.16 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 58,881 786 5.33 % 59,763 823 5.51 % 60,389 920 6.10 % Short-term investments 84,309 209 0.99 % 93,997 418 1.78 % 33,034 267 3.23 % Total investments 749,075 4,019 2.15 % 720,797 4,198 2.33 % 701,617 4,476 2.55 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,697,011 40,468 4.33 % 3,605,169 40,976 4.45 % 3,376,576 40,019 4.74 % Commercial loans (3) 783,309 8,328 4.21 % 826,116 10,066 4.78 % 792,695 9,603 4.85 % Equipment financing (3) 1,052,846 18,946 7.20 % 1,037,431 19,271 7.43 % 988,193 17,985 7.28 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 810,583 7,934 3.92 % 804,672 8,402 4.18 % 778,325 8,123 4.17 % Other consumer loans (3) 417,815 3,955 3.79 % 417,950 4,680 4.43 % 408,177 5,051 5.01 % Total loans and leases 6,761,564 79,631 4.71 % 6,691,338 83,395 4.99 % 6,343,966 80,781 5.09 % Total interest-earning assets 7,510,639 83,650 4.46 % 7,412,135 87,593 4.73 % 7,045,583 85,257 4.84 % Non-interest-earning assets 455,187 448,458 388,455 Total assets $ 7,965,826 $ 7,860,593 $ 7,434,038 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 359,641 116 0.13 % $ 344,036 115 0.13 % $ 334,167 142 0.17 % Savings accounts 626,945 643 0.41 % 604,276 746 0.49 % 626,414 597 0.39 % Money market accounts 1,678,649 4,241 1.02 % 1,685,885 4,947 1.16 % 1,676,199 5,275 1.28 % Certificates of deposit 2,040,903 11,240 2.22 % 2,026,753 11,847 2.32 % 1,844,511 9,934 2.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,706,138 16,240 1.39 % 4,660,950 17,655 1.50 % 4,481,291 15,948 1.44 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 772,462 4,097 2.10 % 753,460 4,407 2.29 % 755,542 4,610 2.44 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,609 1,284 6.14 % 83,570 1,293 6.19 % 83,451 1,308 6.27 % Other borrowed funds 91,052 189 0.84 % 64,543 164 1.01 % 88,600 221 1.01 % Total borrowings 947,123 5,570 2.33 % 901,573 5,864 2.55 % 927,593 6,139 2.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,653,261 21,810 1.55 % 5,562,523 23,519 1.68 % 5,408,884 22,087 1.66 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,134,314 1,142,600 1,026,970 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 232,113 213,579 111,174 Total liabilities 7,019,688 6,918,702 6,547,028 Stockholders’ equity 946,138 941,891 886,639 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 371 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,965,826 $ 7,860,593 $ 7,434,038 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 61,840 2.91 % 64,074 3.05 % 63,170 3.18 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 128 143 171 Net interest income $ 61,712 $ 63,931 $ 62,999 Net interest margin (5) 3.31 % 3.43 % 3.64 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net (loss) income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ (17,276 ) $ 22,467 Less: Security gains (after-tax) 964 103 Operating earnings $ (18,240 ) $ 22,364 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ 0.28 Diluted (0.23 ) 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,481,462 79,658,583 Diluted 79,665,774 79,843,578 Return on average assets * (0.87 )% 1.21 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.05 % 0.01 % Operating return on average assets * (0.92 )% 1.20 % Return on average tangible assets * (0.89 )% 1.24 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.05 % 0.01 % Operating return on average tangible assets * (0.94 )% 1.23 % Return on average stockholders' equity * (7.30 )% 10.14 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.41 % 0.05 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * (7.71 )% 10.09 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * (8.84 )% 12.48 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.49 % 0.06 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * (9.33 )% 12.42 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.



