New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market is forecast to reach USD 911.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years, the rising awareness about personal hygiene and the availability of disinfectant water for all have contributed to the continuous expansion of the market. With the continuous expansion of the water treatment industry, there has been a boosting demand for chlorinating agents, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this sector. The outbreak of COVID-19 is also acting as an opportunity for growth of the market players due to the increasing demand for surface cleaning and disinfecting products.
The COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in increasing emphasis on safely managed water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services. Proper and frequent hand hygiene is considered as an essential measure for controlling the outbreak of the virus. This has lead to increased demand for WASH services that has resulted in an increasing demand for water treatment, contributing to the growth of the market. In order to control the outbreak, WHO has provided with guidance on the safe management of sanitation services and drinking water. The formulation of such guidance results in creating further awareness about accessibility to safe water resulting in increasing demand for the compound. It has also resulted in elevated demand from healthcare organizations for disinfecting medical equipment and surfaces.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2966
There has also been concern about the transmission of the virus from foods that are consumed raw, like fruits. It has resulted in increased demand for the compound as in biocide for food & animal feed and vegetable hygiene. The outbreak of the virus has also resulted in the venturing of various companies operating in other sectors in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers, and other disinfecting products is an indication of strong scope for further growth of the market. Followed by the management of the pandemic as well, the market is projected to witness a stable growth rate. The underlying reason being, in the recovery phase of the outbreak of the virus, safely managed WASH services would continue to play an essential role in mitigating secondary impacts on community wellbeing and livelihoods.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2966
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate market on the basis of Form, Application, End-use, Application and region:
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sodium-dichloroisocyanurate-market
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Betaine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/betaine-market
Water Dissolvable Packaging Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-dissolvable-packaging-market
Disinfectant Products Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disinfectant-products-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: