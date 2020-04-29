WAYNE, Pa., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies for critical care and surgery, has been awarded group purchasing agreements for Central Venous Access and Arterial Access with Premier, effective July 1.



Premier has awarded Teleflex a multi-source Central Venous Access Product and sole source Arterial Catheter agreement for National members. A sole-source Central Venous Access Product agreement was awarded for Ascend members.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

These new agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for CVC and Arterial Vascular Access Products.

“Teleflex works to develop Arrow® Brand vascular access products that are designed to equally benefit clinicians and patients, help protect against vascular access related complications like infection, thrombosis, and tip malposition, and help clinicians follow independent third-party vascular access guidelines” said Jake Newman, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “As the market leader in CVCs and Arterial devices1-2, we are pleased to offer Premier members one of the broadest portfolios of central access and arterial access products available.”

Teleflex, through its Arrow® Brand of CVC products, has been innovating for more than four decades to help healthcare providers optimize patient outcomes, minimize the risk of central line-associated infections (CLABSI), and efficiently streamline insertion procedures.

Antimicrobial Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs are the only full-spectrum antimicrobial CVCs that protect against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, fungi, and demonstrate a 67-100% reduction in CLABSI3-6.

Combined with antimicrobial Arrowg+ard Blue Plus® CVCs, Arrow® ErgoPack® Systems help make it easy to:



Standardize vascular access across a system

Maintain a high standard of patient care

Control costs and risks from infections

Arrow® ErgoPack® Systems help clinicians comply with third-party guideline recommendations7-10, including:



CDC Category 1A &1B Recommendations

SHEA Guidelines

INS Standards of Practice

OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard

The Arrow® Brand of arterial access products contains a comprehensive portfolio of catheters designed to accommodate a variety of insertion location and placement techniques.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Arrowg+ard Blue Plus, Deknatel, ErgoPack, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rusch, Urolift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2020 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-006396 Rev 0

References



Source:

Teleflex Incorporated

Jake Elguicze

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

610-948-2836