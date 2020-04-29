HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTC: KEGX) will report first quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and Key management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.



Callers from the U.S. and Canada should dial (888) 794-4637 to access the call. International callers should dial (352) 204-8973. All callers should dial in 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time and ask for the "Key Energy Services Conference Call" or provide the access code 3515829. The conference call will also be available live via the internet. To access the webcast, go to www.keyenergy.com and select "Investor Relations."

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available on Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The access code for the replay is 3515829. The replay will also be accessible at www.keyenergy.com under "Investor Relations" for a period of at least 90 days.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

Contact:

Marshall Dodson

713-651-4300