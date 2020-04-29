VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company will be relying on the temporary 45 day extension to the filing deadline for its annual financial statements, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2019, as granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Prior to the extension, the Company was required to file the Annual Filings by April 29, 2020. Relying on B.C. Instrument 51-515 (Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements), affording the Company an additional 45 days from the deadline to file, the Company expects to file its Annual Filings on or before June 14, 2020.

There have been no undisclosed material business developments since the filing of the last interim financial report.

