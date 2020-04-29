VANCOUVER, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF) announces that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emerald, as well as its auditors and filing agents, have followed the recommendations of local health authorities and temporarily closed their offices, having employees work remotely to minimize their exposure risk. As such, Emerald is relying on the coordinated relief provided by securities regulators, which consists of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required on or before June 1, 2020, pursuant to BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements in British Columbia and similar exemptions in other provinces (collectively, the “Blanket Relief”)

Emerald will rely on these exemptions with respect to the requirement to file:

audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, within 120 days of the company’s financial year-end;

the management’s discussion and analysis for the period covered by the annual financial statements within 120 days of the company’s financial year-end;

its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019;

certifications of the annual financial statements and annual information form;

interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, within 60 days of the company’s financial quarter-end;

the management’s discussion and analysis for the period covered by the interim financial statements within 60 days of the company’s financial quarter-end; and

certifications of the interim financial statements.

In addition, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has issued an order under Section 36 of the Exchange Act (Release Nos. 34-88318 (Mar. 4, 2020) and 34-88465 (Mar. 25, 2020)) (the "Order") that will provide Emerald with a similar extension on the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F provided that it satisfies the conditions of the Order, including the filing of a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K with the SEC that includes information regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the business of Emerald and certain other required information.

Emerald is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file its annual documents for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the quarterly documents for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Emerald currently expects such documents to be filed on or about May 13, 2020, and June 17, 2020, respectively.

Emerald confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

Emerald advises that, in accordance with the requirements of the Blanket Relief, management and other insiders of Emerald are subject to a trading blackout as described, in principle, in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until its filings are up to date.

