DUNN, N.C., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.1 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.06, compared to net income of $3.3 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the comparative quarter ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in net income in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019 was primarily attributable to $389,000 of expenses associated with new branches in Cornelius, North Carolina (the Charlotte area), Holly Springs, North Carolina (the Raleigh area) and Virginia Beach, Virginia and an increase of the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million due to unprecedented changes in certain economic indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of March 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion, $982.7 million, and $1.0 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.2 billion, total deposits of $951.0 million, and total loans of $991.8 million as of the same date in 2019.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Overall, we were pleased with our first-quarter earnings and the continued franchise growth from the implementation of our strategic initiatives. However, the end of the quarter was punctuated by arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the implications of this event rapidly evolved and its significance was understood, we knew the nation was in uncharted territory. We are extremely concerned for those who are suffering, for the well-being of our health care workers, and for our customers, friends, neighbors and employees as they continue to provide services to their community. Our goal over the past few weeks, and into the future, is to continue providing crucial financial services in a safe and timely manner, which will hopefully help to contribute to a faster recovery in the markets we serve. We have taken prudent steps to secure our financial position so that we will have the capacity and ability to meet the needs of our customers and communities as the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect them and our economy more generally.”

Hedgepeth continued, “We are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, providing loans to assist our customers with funds to work through this pandemic. Within the last couple of weeks, we have assisted more than 990 customers with over $88 million dollars in PPP loans. These loans, which are eligible for forgiveness, provide funds to be used by small businesses to continue paying their employees, rent, mortgages and utilities, all of which assist small businesses with keeping employees on the payroll. This program is designed to enhance the economic infrastructure of the communities we serve by providing the resources needed for small businesses to reopen in the near future. We have provided additional staff resources, together with an “all hands on deck” philosophy to facilitate as many customer requests as possible by assisting them in applying for and participating in this stimulus program in a very limited period of time. We also continue to work with our customers in other ways, such as offering loan payment deferral options in certain circumstances.”

“We are dealing with unprecedented times and it is paramount that we remain flexible and accommodate the needs of the communities in which we operate. All of our branches are open for drive-thru activity while keeping the health and safety of our customers and employees as our primary objective. We will strive to provide as many solutions as possible, in a timely manner that strengthen the business partnerships we have developed as we all proceed through the recovery process.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

The Company repurchased 275,366 shares of Company common stock during the first quarter of 2020 under the repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in 2019. The Company may repurchase up to an additional 235,140 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan.

Loan growth was over $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

With the closing of the acquisition of three branches on April 17, 2020 in western North Carolina, our total assets are in excess of $1.5 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth which was offset by a decreasing yield, a decrease in securities balances and a lower yield plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 and 2019. The yield on those assets decreased 4 basis points, from 5.02% in the first quarter of 2019 to 4.98% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and a reduction of accretion from acquired loans on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $16.8 million, to $788.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $771.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $19.3 million while the cost of transactional deposits decreased from 0.48% to 0.43%, or 5 basis points year over year. The cost of total deposits increased from 0.90% in the first quarter of 2019 to 0.94% in the first quarter of 2020 due to the increase in the cost of time deposits. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 4.03% and net interest spread was 3.59%. In the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 4.09% and net interest spread was 3.65%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative allowance factors and preliminary estimates related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a 0.15% allowance applied to all loan pools for factors related to the economic impact of COVID-19. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we increased our reserve an additional five basis points (.05%) in response to qualitative factors for gross domestic product, peer group delinquency, and North Carolina unemployment in all loan pools. As a result, $1.4 million of the $2.3 million provision was attributable to the impact COVID -19 on the reserve’s increase. We granted payment extensions on approximately 285 commercial and consumer loans related to the impact of COVID – 19. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $112,000, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to trends in the loan portfolio for the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $12,000 compared to net charge-offs of $271,000 in the first quarter of 2019. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.00% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.11% in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.4 million, an increase of $247,000 from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $72,000, to $338,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $266,000 for the first quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $39,000 from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. Fees of $185,000 from presold mortgages and $108,000 from SBA loans totaled $293,000 in the first quarter of 2020, which represented an increase of $136,000 from the $157,000 of fees in the first quarter of 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the first quarter of 2020 or 2019.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $943,000 to $9.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $8.3 million for the same period in 2019. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in the number of branches. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period in 2019:

Personnel expenses increased $661,000 to $5.6 million, due to additional personnel and cost-of-living increases.

Occupancy expenses increased $204,000, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance and increased rent expense due to normal rent escalation.

Integration-related expenses increased $39,000.

CDI expense decreased $40,000 due to amortization.

Information systems expense increased by $249,000 due to increased expenses related to a new mobile banking platform and security cost for the core processing system.

Professional fees decreased by $10,000 to $372,000.

Deposit insurance expenses decreased by $117,000 due to increased premium credit earned.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 20.2% and 21.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion, an increase of $21.4 million from a year earlier. Gross loans at March 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, up $47.7 million or 4.8% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $982.7 million, an increase of $31.7 million or 3.3% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 6.1% or $34.3 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Wholesale deposits decreased from $26.3 million at March 31, 2019 to $19.5 million at March 31, 2020 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

Completion of Acquisition of Three Branches in Western North Carolina

As previously announced, on April 17, 2020, the Company’s subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust completed its purchase of three branches from Entegra Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank.

The branches are located at 473 Carolina Way, Highlands, NC; 498 East Main Street, Sylva, NC; and 30 Hyatt Road, Franklin, NC. As part of the purchase, Select Bank & Trust Company assumed approximately $185 million in deposits and purchased approximately $107 million in loans.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva, and Wilmington, North Carolina; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on our net interest margin; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due, including the rapid rise in unemployment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Mark A. Jeffries

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603

markj@SelectBank.com

SelectBank.com









SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 20,030 $ 19,110 $ 20,052 $ 20,397 $ 15,586 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

35,544 50,920 53,093 100,584 44,894 Certificates of deposit

- - 500 500 1,000 Federal funds sold

11,673 9,047 10,728 21,961 9,809 Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value

64,738 72,367 76,941 83,102 86,727 Loans held for sale

1,606 928 1,714 826 354 Loans

1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 997,062 991,801 Allowance for loan losses

(10,586 ) (8,324 ) (8,056 ) (8,303 ) (8,510 ) NET LOANS 1,028,928 1,021,651 1,006,872 988,759 983,291 Accrued interest receivable

3,839 4,189 3,902 4,028 4,120 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost

3,059 3,045 3,045 3,045 3,342 Other non-marketable securities

718 719 719 718 738 Foreclosed real estate

3,737 3,533 1,442 1,468 1,046 Premises and equipment, net

17,868 17,791 18,150 18,274 17,715 Right of use lease asset

8,414 8,596 8,776 8,953 8,750 Bank owned life insurance

29,950 29,789 29,621 29,451 29,282 Goodwill

24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible ("CDI")

1,431 1,610 1,803 2,011 1,866 Assets held for sale

- - - - 668 Other assets

7,380 7,202 7,697 8,141 8,310 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 $ 1,269,634 $ 1,316,797 $ 1,242,077 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Demand

$ 250,031 $ 240,305 $ 243,889 $ 252,666 $ 240,262 Savings

41,815 43,128 43,355 46,037 48,080 Money market and NOW

306,051 280,145 283,414 292,629 262,169 Time

384,754 429,260 417,015 438,918 400,455 TOTAL DEPOSITS 982,651 992,838 987,673 1,030,250 950,966 Short-Term Debt

20,000 - - - 7,000 Long-Term Debt

37,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 Lease Liability

8,669 8,813 8,951 9,086 8,842 Accrued interest payable

536 578 596 637 519 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,181 2,700 2,993 2,607 3,927 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,051,409 1,062,301 1,057,585 1,099,952 1,028,626 Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

18,056 18,330 18,513 19,262 19,326 Additional paid-in-capital

138,788 140,870 142,878 150,275 150,877 Retained Earnings

53,779 52,675 49,634 46,395 42,947 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust

(2,791 ) (2,815 ) (2,730 ) (2,652 ) (2,652 ) Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust

2,791 2,815 2,730 2,652 2,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,462 900 1,024 913 301 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 212,085 212,775 212,049 216,845 213,451 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 $ 1,269,634 $ 1,316,797 $ 1,242,077





SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 13,589 $ 14,124 $ 13,924 $ 13,515 $ 13,042 $ 54,605 $ 53,796 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 168 258 581 456 543 1,838 1,618 Investments 421 434 503 601 465 2,003 1,421 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 14,178 14,816 15,008 14,572 14,050 58,446 56,835 INTEREST EXPENSE Money market, NOW and savings deposits 348 420 433 407 356 1,616 1,339 Time deposits 1,931 2,075 2,248 1,985 1,753 8,061 6,293 Short-term debt 87 6 4 26 26 62 328 Long-term debt 352 447 455 457 458 1,817 1,490 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,718 2,948 3,140 2,875 2,593 11,556 9,450 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,460 11,868 11,868 11,697 11,457 46,890 47,385 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 2,273 302 231 (207 ) 112 438 (156 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 9,187 11,566 11,637 11,904 11,345 46,452 47,541 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees on the sale of mortgages 293 148 218 230 157 753 497 Gain on securities 0 0 48 0 0 48 0 Service charges on deposit accounts 338 303 308 284 266 1,161 1,124 Other fees and income 813 995 874 814 774 3,457 3,080 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,444 1,446 1,448 1,328 1,197 5,419 4,701 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Personnel 5,632 5,152 5,124 5,031 4,971 20,278 18,304 Occupancy and equipment 931 973 1,073 922 727 3,695 3,666 Deposit insurance (12 ) 19 (30 ) 90 105 184 628 Professional Fees 372 503 518 483 382 1,886 1,394 CDI amortization 179 193 208 205 219 825 1,016 Merger/acquisition related expenses 39 171 128 107 0 406 1,826 Information systems 1,038 974 852 877 789 3,492 3,372 Foreclosed-related expenses 5 109 (9 ) 10 30 140 115 Other 1,063 1,000 1,067 1,086 1,081 4,234 4,229 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,247 9,094 8,931 8,811 8,304 35,140 34,550 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,384 3,918 4,154 4,421 4,238 16,731 17,692 INCOME TAXES 280 877 915 973 931 3,696 3,910 NET INCOME $ 1,104 $ 3,041 $ 3,239 $ 3,448 $ 3,307 $ 13,035 $ 13,782 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON Basic Outstanding Shares 18,255,351 18,414,393 19,028,572 19,318,358 19,315,686 19,016,808 15,812,585 Diluted Outstanding Shares 18,287,064 18,460,118 19,073,235 19,359,492 19,365,354 19,063,237 15,877,633





Select Bancorp, Inc.

Asset quality

For Periods Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Non-accrual loans 7,201 5,941 9,083 10,521 6,337 5,941 7,257 Accruing TDRs 5,619 6,207 6,477 6,061 5,246 6,207 4,378 Total non-performing loans 12,820 12,148 15,560 16,582 11,583 12,148 11,635 Foreclosed real estate 3,737 3,533 1,442 1,468 1,046 3,533 1,088 Total non-performing assets 16,557 15,681 17,002 18,050 12,629 15,681 12,723 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,182 1,231 2,296 2,447 3,146 1,231 3,167 Allowance for loan losses 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,303 8,510 8,324 8,669 Non-performing loans to period ending loans 1.23% 1.18% 1.53% 1.66% 1.17% 1.18% 1.18% Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 1.35% 1.30% 1.76% 1.91% 1.49% 1.30% 1.50% Allowance for loans to period end loans 1.02% 0.81% 0.79% 0.83% 0.86% 0.81% 0.88% Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 83% 69% 52% 50% 73% 69% 75% Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 64% 53% 47% 46% 67% 53% 68% Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 60% 49% 42% 41% 54% 49% 55% Non-performing assets to total assets 1.31% 1.23% 1.34% 1.37% 1.02% 1.23% 1.01% Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 1.40% 1.33% 1.52% 1.56% 1.27% 1.33% 1.26% SELECT BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net interest margin: Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) 11,489 11,901 11,903 11,740 11,496 47,037 47,535 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (105 ) (226 ) (210 ) (268 ) (200 ) (904 ) (3,051 ) Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) 11,384 11,675 11,693 11,472 11,296 46,133 44,484 Loans receivable interest income: Loans receivable interest income 13,589 14,124 13,924 13,515 13,042 54,645 53,822 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (105 ) (226 ) (210 ) (268 ) (200 ) (904 ) (3,051 ) Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) 13,484 13,898 13,714 13,247 12,842 53,741 50,771 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans recievable 122,363 129,595 141,765 152,090 173,771 129,595 186,243 Non-acquired loans recievable 917,151 900,380 873,163 844,972 818,030 900,380 799,797 Total gross loans recievable 1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 997,062 991,801 1,029,975 986,040 % Acquired 11.8% 12.6% 14.0% 15.3% 17.5% 12.6% 18.9% Non-acquired loans 917,151 900,380 873,163 844,972 818,030 900,380 799,797 Allowance for loan losses 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,303 8,510 8,324 8,669 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.15% 0.92% 0.92% 0.98% 1.04% 0.92% 1.08% Total gross loan receivable 1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 997,062 991,801 1,029,975 986,040 Allowance for loan losses 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,303 8,510 8,324 8,669 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 1.02% 0.81% 0.79% 0.83% 0.86% 0.81% 0.88% For Periods Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity $ 212,085 $ 212,775 $ 212,049 $ 216,845 $ 213,451 $ 212,775 $ 209,611 Adjustment: Goodwill 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangibles 1,431 1,610 1,803 2,011 1,866 1,610 2,085 Tangible common equity $ 186,075 $ 186,586 $ 185,667 $ 190,255 $ 187,006 $ 186,586 $ 182,947 Common shares outstanding(3) 18,055,692 18,330,058 18,513,078 19,261,989 19,326,485 18,330,058 19,311,505 Book value per common share(4) $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 11.45 $ 11.26 $ 11.04 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 10.03 $ 9.88 $ 9.68 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.

(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.

(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.

(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.







Select Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Other Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2017 Summary of Operations: Total interest income $ 14,178 $ 14,816 $ 15,008 $ 14,572 $ 14,050 $ 58,446 $ 56,835 $ 39,617 Total interest expense 2,718 2,948 3,140 2,875 2,593 11,556 9,450 5,106 Net interest income 11,460 11,868 11,868 11,697 11,457 46,890 47,385 34,511 Provision for loan losses 2,273 302 231 (207 ) 112 438 (156 ) 1,367 Net interest income after provision 9,187 11,566 11,637 11,904 11,345 46,452 47,541 33,144 Noninterest income 1,444 1,446 1,448 1,328 1,197 5,419 4,701 3,072 Merger/acquisition related expenses 39 171 128 107 - 406 1,826 2,166 Noninterest expense 9,208 8,923 8,803 8,704 8,304 34,734 32,724 25,153 Income before income taxes 1,384 3,918 4,154 4,421 4,238 16,731 17,692 8,897 Provision for income taxes 280 877 915 973 931 3,696 3,910 5,712 Net Income 1,104 3,041 3,239 3,448 3,307 13,035 13,782 3,185 Dividends on Preferred Stock - - - - - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,104 $ 3,041 $ 3,239 $ 3,448 $ 3,307 $ 13,035 $ 13,782 $ 3,185 Share and Per Share Data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 $ 0.27 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 $ 0.27 Book value per share $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 11.45 $ 11.26 $ 11.04 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 $ 9.72 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 10.03 $ 9.88 $ 9.68 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 $ 7.72 Ending shares outstanding 18,055,692 18,330,058 18,513,078 19,261,989 19,326,485 18,330,058 19,311,505 14,009,137 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,255,351 18,414,393 19,028,572 19,318,358 19,315,686 19,016,808 15,812,585 11,763,050 Diluted 18,287,064 18,460,118 19,073,235 19,359,492 19,365,354 19,063,237 15,877,633 11,826,977 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.35% 0.95% 0.99% 1.10% 1.08% 1.03% 1.12% 0.35% Return on average equity(2) 2.07% 5.67% 5.93% 6.41% 6.32% 6.08% 8.51% 2.93% Net interest margin 4.03% 4.05% 3.94% 4.06% 4.09% 4.04% 4.19% 4.09% Efficiency ratio (3) 71.36% 67.02% 66.11% 66.83% 65.62% 66.40% 62.83% 66.93% Period End Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,014,928 $ 997,062 $ 991,801 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 $ 982,626 Total interest-earning assets 1,137,010 1,167,857 1,153,612 1,148,417 1,103,691 1,167,857 1,119,344 1,063,322 Goodwill 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,904 Core deposit intangible 1,431 1,610 1,803 2,011 1,866 1,610 2,085 3,101 Total assets 1,263,494 1,275,076 1,269,634 1,316,797 1,242,077 1,275,076 1,258,525 1,194,135 Deposits 982,651 992,838 987,673 1,030,250 950,966 992,838 980,427 995,044 Short-term debt 20,000 - - - 7,000 - 7,000 28,279 Long-term debt 37,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 19,372 Shareholders' equity 212,085 212,775 212,049 216,845 213,451 212,775 209,611 136,115 Selected Average Balances: Gross Loans $ 1,020,630 $ 1,017,750 $ 1,013,331 $ 982,876 $ 985,059 $ 1,004,051 $ 987,634 $ 732,089 Total interest-earning assets 1,147,631 1,166,758 1,197,266 1,160,387 1,086,958 1,164,149 1,119,344 813,773 Core Deposit Intangible 1,507 1,680 1,878 1,741 1,951 1,812 2,547 640 Total Assets 1,255,943 1,272,475 1,300,137 1,261,972 1,238,847 1,268,728 1,228,576 898,943 Deposits 972,162 989,721 1,013,504 970,011 949,771 981,132 989,838 738,310 Short-term debt 12,747 - - 6,824 7,000 3,414 21,393 34,523 Long-term debt 44,625 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 49,357 14,239 Shareholders' equity 214,502 212,849 216,556 215,722 212,130 214,324 161,953 108,709 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans (4) $ 12,820 $ 12,148 $ 15,560 $ 16,582 $ 11,583 $ 12,148 $ 11,635 $ 6,978 Other real estate owned 3,737 3,533 1,442 1,468 1,046 3,533 1,088 1,258 Allowance for loan losses 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,303 8,510 8,324 8,669 8,835 Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans 1.23% 1.18% 1.53% 1.66% 1.17% 1.18% 1.18% 0.71% Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 1.02% 0.81% 0.79% 0.83% 0.86% 0.81% 0.88% 0.90% Delinquency ratio (5) 0.43% 0.34% 0.09% 0.12% 0.41% 0.34% 0.19% 0.48% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) 0.00% 0.01% 0.19% 0.00% 0.11% 0.08% 0.00% 0.13% (1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

(2) Annualized.

(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrural loans and accruing TDR loans.

(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.





