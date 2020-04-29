LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK) (the “Company”), engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations, sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, announces the launch of its new Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ IMMUNE product developed by the Company’s BergaMet NA subsidiary. BergaMet NA’s proprietary formulation naturally promotes healthy immune systems in humans, and is especially designed to support cardiovascular health, blood sugar maintenance, address internal inflammation, and other metabolic conditions.



Kevin “Duke” Pitts, CEO of Grey Cloak Tech, states, “I am excited to add Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ IMMUNE to our great lineup of products. The expansion of our product offerings underscores our commitment to provide people an all-natural solution formulated to improve metabolic syndrome. As everyone knows a healthy diet and exercise are important for overall well-being, however, not everyone can achieve their desired results. Consumers can start taking control of their own health with two daily Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ tablets for less than a dollar a day.”

BergaMet NA distributes and sells the highest concentration of Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ products, which addresses heart health, blood sugar maintenance, inflammation, and other metabolic conditions, as verified with 17 published experimental studies and human trials.

BergaMet’s IMMUNE, HERHEART, SPORTSHEART and other products can be found at www.BergaMetNA.com as well as on Amazon, other online retailers and in doctors’ offices throughout the United States.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GLCK), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients, is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites: http://greycloaktech.com , http://bergametna.com , http://ubnutrients.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility," and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2018, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.



Grey Cloak Tech Inc.:

Info@GreyCloakTech.com

www.GreyCloakTech.com



Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com