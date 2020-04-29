WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.



“Our first quarter 2020 results exceeded our expectations on a pre-loan loss provision basis,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We were able to increase our net interest margin by moving swiftly to lower our cost of liabilities in the quarter. In this COVID-19 environment we believe the prudent course of action, at this point, is to provide reserves for the unknown, which we did with a $9.9 million provision for loan losses.”

Equity completed over 1,600 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan applications through phase one of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) signed into law on March 27, 2020. The relief from Equity-administered loans helped more than 78,000 employees working in small businesses throughout Equity’s regions in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Equity moved its branch operations to a “Branch Light, Drive Through First” model beginning on March 16, 2020 sequentially throughout its markets. The Company continued to provide full service through its drive-through banking teams and offered lobby access to commercial, mortgage and consumer customers upon request. Equity saw a 7% monthly increase in digital transactions, including bill payments, mobile deposits and transfers in March 2020, and a 9% monthly increase in total logins.

“In our first quarter, I’m proud of our collective efforts as a company to continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers while helping them manage through an unprecedented crisis,” said Mr. Elliott. “It’s critical for us to fulfill a leadership role in our communities, helping local businesses to continue to operate. I am proud of our Equity Bank team members and their commitment to our communities, which is key to our success as a company. Our bankers were front-and-center to businesses in need and our credit administration and loan processing teams have worked efficiently and swiftly to ensure our customers have uninterrupted services.”

Notable Items:

Net income before taxes for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss before taxes of $5.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2019. There were no merger expenses in the first quarter of 2020. Net loss before taxes, adjusted to exclude merger expense was $4.6 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Stated diluted income per share in the first quarter of 2020 was $0.08, as compared to $(0.26) in the first quarter of 2019. Income before taxes and provision for loan losses during the periods ending March 31, 2020 and 2019, was $11.6 million and $10.4 million.

On April 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Equity Bancshares, Inc. authorized the repurchase of up to 1,100,000 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, from time to time, beginning April 29, 2019, and concluding October 30, 2020. The repurchase program does not obligate us to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time without notice. There was a total of 295,461 shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2020 at a weighted average price of $23.33. In March, in response to the COVID-19 environment, the Board of Directors of Equity Bancshares voted to temporarily suspend the repurchase program. A total of 383,523 shares remain authorized for repurchase.

The CARES Act provided temporary relief for the implementation of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments and the Company has elected to calculate the required allowance for loan losses and the resulting provision for loan losses using the prior probable-incurred-loss method.

Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total loans held for investment of $2.51 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $2.96 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019. Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking, savings and money market accounts, were $2.18 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total assets were $3.94 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019.

Book value per common share was $31.41 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $30.95 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $21.10 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $20.75 at December 31, 2019.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net loss allocable to common stockholders of $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $5.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to a loss per share of $0.26 for the comparable period in 2019. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,595,024 and 15,804,508 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

Net interest income was $32.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $30.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a $1.5 million, or 4.7%, increase. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by average rates of interest-bearing liabilities repricing at a faster rate than average rates of interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin was 3.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a declining-rate environment where the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities fell faster than the average rate of interest-earning assets. Higher cost deposits were repriced downward and our Federal Home Loan Bank advances were refinanced at lower rates.

The provision for loan losses was $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Included in the first quarter of 2019 was a $14.5 million provision against one credit relationship we believe was an isolated incident that was unique within our portfolio. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $257 thousand as compared to net charge-offs of $760 thousand for the same period in 2019.

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $5.3 million, as compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. A decrease in other non-interest income, mainly from the increase in derivative mark-to-market valuation losses, was principally offset by increases in debit card income, mortgage banking and service charges and fees.

Total non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense is due largely to increases in net occupancy and equipment, data processing, FDIC insurance, professional fees, other non-interest expense and other real estate owned, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and telecommunications. Also, non-interest expense does not include any merger expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Merger expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019, totaled $639 thousand ($487 thousand after tax).

Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was 26.1%, as compared to 22.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense (benefits) have been provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the estimated tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to anticipated annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits anticipated to be available in each annual period. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, includes $62 thousand of additional expense attributable to the settlement in stock of restricted stock units and the exercise of stock options. The exercise of stock options and the settlement of restricted stock units in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, resulted in tax benefits of $8 thousand.

Loans, Deposits and Total Assets

Loans held for investment were $2.51 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $49.5 million. The decrease in loans is primarily the result of net paydowns in the commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and residential real estate portfolios, which were partially offset by originations during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2020, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87%, as compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2019. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.26% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $48.1 million as of March 31, 2020, or 1.22% of total assets. Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.

Total deposits were $2.96 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $103.1 million. This decrease included $80.9 million of savings, NOW and money market deposits and $49.4 million of time deposits, partially offset by an increase of $27.1 million in demand deposits. The changes in deposits are primarily from decreases by commercial customers and public fund balances related to distribution of tax monies at the local level and seasonality. Signature deposits were $2.18 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, Equity had consolidated total assets of $3.94 billion, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $5.7 million.

Borrowings and Capital

At March 31, 2020, borrowings totaled $481.4 million, as compared to $383.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in borrowings was principally due to a $65.2 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $31.0 million increase in the bank stock loan balance.

At March 31, 2020, common stockholders’ equity totaled $477.4 million, $31.41 per common share, as compared to $478.1 million, $30.95 per common share, at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity was $320.6 million and tangible book value per common share was $21.10 at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity was $320.5 million and tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the company repurchased a total of 295,461 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock at a total cost of $6.9 million, or $23.33 weighted average per share. The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.67%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.00% and the total leverage ratio was 9.02% at March 31, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank’s, ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.71%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.50% and the total leverage ratio was 9.39% at March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kossover, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.

Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at investor.equitybank.com . On Thursday, April 30, 2020, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 4407029.

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com .

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until May 7, 2020, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 4407029 at investor.equitybank.com .

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil

SVP, Finance

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(316) 612-6014

cnavratil@equitybank.com

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley

SVP, Senior Director of Marketing

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(816) 505-4063

jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1 . Selected Financial Highlights

. Selected Financial Highlights Table 2 . Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

. Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income Table 3 . Consolidated Balance Sheets

. Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 4 . Consolidated Statements of Operations

. Consolidated Statements of Operations Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Statement of Income Data Net interest income $ 32,095 $ 32,405 $ 31,526 $ 31,288 $ 30,639 Provision for loan losses 9,940 1,055 679 974 15,646 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 8 (3 ) 4 7 6 Other non-interest income 5,298 6,644 6,568 6,444 5,318 Total non-interest income 5,306 6,641 6,572 6,451 5,324 Merger expense — — — 276 639 Other non-interest expense 25,758 24,846 24,223 24,747 24,904 Total non-interest expense 25,758 24,846 24,223 25,023 25,543 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,703 13,145 13,196 11,742 (5,226 ) Provision for income taxes (benefits) 445 3,131 2,790 2,510 (1,153 ) Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders 1,258 10,014 10,406 9,232 (4,073 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.08 0.65 0.67 0.59 (0.26 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.08 0.64 0.66 0.58 (0.26 ) Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Available-for-sale securities $ 187,812 $ 142,067 $ 152,680 $ 161,082 $ 166,355 Held-to-maturity securities 721,992 769,059 764,163 766,950 749,493 Gross loans held for investment 2,507,123 2,556,652 2,600,924 2,679,985 2,618,986 Allowance for loan losses 21,915 12,232 17,875 17,777 26,340 Intangible assets, net 156,704 157,518 158,350 159,147 159,944 Total assets 3,943,832 3,949,578 4,074,663 4,180,074 4,065,354 Total deposits 2,960,397 3,063,516 3,106,929 3,185,893 3,260,870 Non-time deposits 2,176,586 2,230,346 2,177,820 2,192,534 2,220,110 Borrowings 481,371 383,632 480,000 515,582 331,221 Total liabilities 3,466,481 3,471,518 3,607,613 3,721,668 3,611,891 Total stockholders’ equity 477,351 478,060 467,050 458,406 453,463 Tangible common equity* 320,647 320,542 308,700 299,259 293,519 Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average) Investment securities $ 907,910 $ 911,923 $ 926,839 $ 924,914 $ 918,804 Total gross loans receivable 2,525,344 2,568,301 2,646,454 2,655,256 2,560,030 Interest-earning assets 3,519,267 3,563,642 3,657,970 3,665,618 3,560,815 Total assets 3,888,205 3,932,909 4,030,606 4,025,764 3,926,359 Interest-bearing deposits 2,531,508 2,563,519 2,673,007 2,726,443 2,709,596 Borrowings 355,303 377,561 390,562 347,103 269,492 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,886,811 2,941,080 3,063,569 3,073,546 2,979,088 Total deposits 3,021,181 3,055,275 3,152,785 3,200,624 3,178,164 Total liabilities 3,405,638 3,459,347 3,567,354 3,568,661 3,466,646 Total stockholders' equity 482,567 473,562 463,252 457,103 459,713 Tangible common equity* 325,470 315,569 304,492 297,541 302,398 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 0.13 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 0.92 % (0.42 )% Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 1.05 % 8.39 % 8.91 % 8.1 % (3.59 )% Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized* 2.35 % 13.42 % 14.38 % 13.29 % (4.62 )% Yield on loans annualized 5.47 % 5.67 % 5.7 % 5.74 % 5.79 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 1.09 % 1.32 % 1.56 % 1.64 % 1.61 % Cost of total deposits annualized 0.91 % 1.11 % 1.32 % 1.4 % 1.37 % Net interest margin annualized 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.42 % 3.42 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio* 68.88 % 63.63 % 63.59 % 65.59 % 69.26 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.55 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.64 % 0.55 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.66 % 2.51 % 2.38 % 2.49 % 2.64 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.02 % 9.02 % 8.49 % 8.26 % 8.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.67 % 11.63 % 11.08 % 10.46 % 10.46 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.2 % 12.15 % 11.59 % 10.95 % 10.96 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 13 % 12.59 % 12.21 % 11.56 % 11.87 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.1 % 12.1 % 11.46 % 10.97 % 11.15 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.47 % 8.45 % 7.88 % 7.44 % 7.52 % Book value per common share $ 31.41 $ 30.95 $ 30.25 $ 29.45 $ 28.66 Tangible book value per common share* $ 21.1 $ 20.75 $ 19.99 $ 19.23 $ 18.55 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 20.96 $ 20.39 $ 19.73 $ 18.99 $ 18.3

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measure

TABLE 2. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended For the quarter ended 31-Mar-20 31-Mar-19 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/Rate(3)(4) Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) $ 2,525,344 $ 34,376 5.47 % $ 2,560,030 $ 36,533 5.79 % Total securities 907,910 5,586 2.47 % 918,804 6,035 2.66 % Federal funds sold and other 86,013 595 2.78 % 81,980 634 3.14 % Total interest-earning assets 3,519,267 40,557 4.64 % 3,560,814 43,202 4.92 % Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 1,724,774 3,125 0.73 % 1,693,228 5,667 1.36 % Certificates of deposit 806,734 3,739 1.86 % 1,016,369 5,063 2.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,531,508 6,864 1.09 % 2,709,597 10,730 1.61 % FHLB advances & LOC 295,677 1,175 1.6 % 197,610 1,305 2.68 % Other borrowings 59,626 423 2.85 % 71,882 528 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,886,811 8,462 1.18 % 2,979,089 12,563 1.71 % Net interest income $ 32,095 $ 30,639 Interest rate spread 3.46 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (2) 3.67 % 3.49 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 vs. 2019 Total Increase/(Decrease) Volume Yield/Rate Total Variance(1) Variance(1) Variance Interest-earning assets Loans $ (490 ) $ (1,667 ) $ (2,157 ) Total securities (75 ) (374 ) (449 ) Federal funds sold and other 30 (69 ) (39 ) Total interest-earning assets (535 ) (2,110 ) (2,645 ) Interest-bearing liabilities Total interest-bearing demand and savings 105 (2,647 ) (2,542 ) Certificates of deposit (990 ) (334 ) (1,324 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (885 ) (2,981 ) (3,866 ) FHLB advances & LOC 504 (634 ) (130 ) Other borrowings (37 ) (68 ) (105 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (418 ) (3,683 ) (4,101 ) Net interest income $ (117 ) $ 1,573 $ 1,456 (1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.



TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, December 31, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 141,989 $ 88,973 Federal funds sold 263 318 Cash and cash equivalents 142,252 89,291 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 2,498 2,498 Available-for-sale securities 187,812 142,067 Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $750,900 and $783,911 721,992 769,059 Loans held for sale 6,494 5,933 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,915 and $12,232 2,485,208 2,544,420 Other real estate owned, net 5,870 8,293 Premises and equipment, net 84,732 84,478 Bank-owned life insurance 75,585 75,103 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,662 31,137 Interest receivable 15,549 15,738 Goodwill 136,432 136,432 Core deposit intangibles, net 19,105 19,907 Other 28,641 25,222 Total assets $ 3,943,832 $ 3,949,578 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 508,441 $ 481,298 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 508,441 481,298 Savings, NOW and money market 1,668,145 1,749,048 Time 783,811 833,170 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,451,956 2,582,218 Total deposits 2,960,397 3,063,516 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 37,113 35,708 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 389,620 324,373 Bank stock loan 40,000 8,990 Subordinated debentures 14,638 14,561 Contractual obligations 5,781 5,836 Interest payable and other liabilities 18,932 18,534 Total liabilities 3,466,481 3,471,518 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Common stock 174 174 Additional paid-in capital 383,850 382,731 Retained earnings 127,015 125,757 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 3,769 (3 ) Employee stock loans (43 ) (77 ) Treasury stock (37,414 ) (30,522 ) Total stockholders’ equity 477,351 478,060 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,943,832 $ 3,949,578





TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 34,376 $ 36,533 Securities, taxable 4,620 5,082 Securities, nontaxable 966 953 Federal funds sold and other 595 634 Total interest and dividend income 40,557 43,202 Interest expense Deposits 6,864 10,730 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 31 32 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,175 1,305 Bank stock loan 109 162 Subordinated debentures 283 334 Total interest expense 8,462 12,563 Net interest income 32,095 30,639 Provision for loan losses 9,940 15,646 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,155 14,993 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,026 1,923 Debit card income 2,043 1,738 Mortgage banking 590 317 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 482 488 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 8 6 Other 157 852 Total non-interest income 5,306 5,324 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,504 14,098 Net occupancy and equipment 2,235 1,967 Data processing 2,663 2,405 Professional fees 1,367 1,156 Advertising and business development 696 646 Telecommunications 487 585 FDIC insurance 517 278 Courier and postage 384 327 Free nationwide ATM cost 420 361 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 802 779 Loan expense 234 268 Other real estate owned 308 112 Merger expenses — 639 Other 2,141 1,922 Total non-interest expense 25,758 25,543 Income (loss) before income tax 1,703 (5,226 ) Provision for income taxes 445 (1,153 ) Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 1,258 $ (4,073 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.26 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.26 )





TABLE 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)