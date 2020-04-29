WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, including net income allocable to common stockholders of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
“Our first quarter 2020 results exceeded our expectations on a pre-loan loss provision basis,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We were able to increase our net interest margin by moving swiftly to lower our cost of liabilities in the quarter. In this COVID-19 environment we believe the prudent course of action, at this point, is to provide reserves for the unknown, which we did with a $9.9 million provision for loan losses.”
Equity completed over 1,600 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loan applications through phase one of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as part of the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) signed into law on March 27, 2020. The relief from Equity-administered loans helped more than 78,000 employees working in small businesses throughout Equity’s regions in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Equity moved its branch operations to a “Branch Light, Drive Through First” model beginning on March 16, 2020 sequentially throughout its markets. The Company continued to provide full service through its drive-through banking teams and offered lobby access to commercial, mortgage and consumer customers upon request. Equity saw a 7% monthly increase in digital transactions, including bill payments, mobile deposits and transfers in March 2020, and a 9% monthly increase in total logins.
“In our first quarter, I’m proud of our collective efforts as a company to continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers while helping them manage through an unprecedented crisis,” said Mr. Elliott. “It’s critical for us to fulfill a leadership role in our communities, helping local businesses to continue to operate. I am proud of our Equity Bank team members and their commitment to our communities, which is key to our success as a company. Our bankers were front-and-center to businesses in need and our credit administration and loan processing teams have worked efficiently and swiftly to ensure our customers have uninterrupted services.”
Notable Items:
Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to net loss allocable to common stockholders of $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $5.3 million.
Diluted earnings per share were $0.08 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to a loss per share of $0.26 for the comparable period in 2019. Weighted average fully diluted shares were 15,595,024 and 15,804,508 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
Net interest income was $32.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $30.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, a $1.5 million, or 4.7%, increase. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by average rates of interest-bearing liabilities repricing at a faster rate than average rates of interest-earning assets.
The net interest margin was 3.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 3.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a declining-rate environment where the average rate of interest-bearing liabilities fell faster than the average rate of interest-earning assets. Higher cost deposits were repriced downward and our Federal Home Loan Bank advances were refinanced at lower rates.
The provision for loan losses was $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $15.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Included in the first quarter of 2019 was a $14.5 million provision against one credit relationship we believe was an isolated incident that was unique within our portfolio. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $257 thousand as compared to net charge-offs of $760 thousand for the same period in 2019.
Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $5.3 million, as compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. A decrease in other non-interest income, mainly from the increase in derivative mark-to-market valuation losses, was principally offset by increases in debit card income, mortgage banking and service charges and fees.
Total non-interest expense was $25.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense is due largely to increases in net occupancy and equipment, data processing, FDIC insurance, professional fees, other non-interest expense and other real estate owned, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and telecommunications. Also, non-interest expense does not include any merger expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Merger expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019, totaled $639 thousand ($487 thousand after tax).
Equity’s effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was 26.1%, as compared to 22.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. For both of the comparable periods, the estimated annual effective tax rate at which income tax expense (benefits) have been provided reflect, in addition to statutory tax rates, the estimated tax-exempt interest income, non-taxable life insurance income, non-deductible facilitative merger expense and other non-deductible expense in proportion to anticipated annual income before income taxes, as well as federal income tax credits anticipated to be available in each annual period. Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, includes $62 thousand of additional expense attributable to the settlement in stock of restricted stock units and the exercise of stock options. The exercise of stock options and the settlement of restricted stock units in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, resulted in tax benefits of $8 thousand.
Loans, Deposits and Total Assets
Loans held for investment were $2.51 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $49.5 million. The decrease in loans is primarily the result of net paydowns in the commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and residential real estate portfolios, which were partially offset by originations during the quarter.
As of March 31, 2020, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87%, as compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2019. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.26% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $48.1 million as of March 31, 2020, or 1.22% of total assets. Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.
Total deposits were $2.96 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $103.1 million. This decrease included $80.9 million of savings, NOW and money market deposits and $49.4 million of time deposits, partially offset by an increase of $27.1 million in demand deposits. The changes in deposits are primarily from decreases by commercial customers and public fund balances related to distribution of tax monies at the local level and seasonality. Signature deposits were $2.18 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.
At March 31, 2020, Equity had consolidated total assets of $3.94 billion, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $5.7 million.
Borrowings and Capital
At March 31, 2020, borrowings totaled $481.4 million, as compared to $383.6 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in borrowings was principally due to a $65.2 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $31.0 million increase in the bank stock loan balance.
At March 31, 2020, common stockholders’ equity totaled $477.4 million, $31.41 per common share, as compared to $478.1 million, $30.95 per common share, at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity was $320.6 million and tangible book value per common share was $21.10 at March 31, 2020. Tangible common equity was $320.5 million and tangible book value per common share was $20.75 at December 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, the company repurchased a total of 295,461 shares of our Class A Voting Common Stock at a total cost of $6.9 million, or $23.33 weighted average per share. The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.67%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.00% and the total leverage ratio was 9.02% at March 31, 2020. The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank’s, ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.71%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.50% and the total leverage ratio was 9.39% at March 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
Unaudited Financial Tables
TABLE 1. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Statement of Income Data
|Net interest income
|$
|32,095
|$
|32,405
|$
|31,526
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,639
|Provision for loan losses
|9,940
|1,055
|679
|974
|15,646
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|8
|(3
|)
|4
|7
|6
|Other non-interest income
|5,298
|6,644
|6,568
|6,444
|5,318
|Total non-interest income
|5,306
|6,641
|6,572
|6,451
|5,324
|Merger expense
|—
|—
|—
|276
|639
|Other non-interest expense
|25,758
|24,846
|24,223
|24,747
|24,904
|Total non-interest expense
|25,758
|24,846
|24,223
|25,023
|25,543
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,703
|13,145
|13,196
|11,742
|(5,226
|)
|Provision for income taxes (benefits)
|445
|3,131
|2,790
|2,510
|(1,153
|)
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|1,258
|10,014
|10,406
|9,232
|(4,073
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|0.08
|0.65
|0.67
|0.59
|(0.26
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|0.08
|0.64
|0.66
|0.58
|(0.26
|)
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|Available-for-sale securities
|$
|187,812
|$
|142,067
|$
|152,680
|$
|161,082
|$
|166,355
|Held-to-maturity securities
|721,992
|769,059
|764,163
|766,950
|749,493
|Gross loans held for investment
|2,507,123
|2,556,652
|2,600,924
|2,679,985
|2,618,986
|Allowance for loan losses
|21,915
|12,232
|17,875
|17,777
|26,340
|Intangible assets, net
|156,704
|157,518
|158,350
|159,147
|159,944
|Total assets
|3,943,832
|3,949,578
|4,074,663
|4,180,074
|4,065,354
|Total deposits
|2,960,397
|3,063,516
|3,106,929
|3,185,893
|3,260,870
|Non-time deposits
|2,176,586
|2,230,346
|2,177,820
|2,192,534
|2,220,110
|Borrowings
|481,371
|383,632
|480,000
|515,582
|331,221
|Total liabilities
|3,466,481
|3,471,518
|3,607,613
|3,721,668
|3,611,891
|Total stockholders’ equity
|477,351
|478,060
|467,050
|458,406
|453,463
|Tangible common equity*
|320,647
|320,542
|308,700
|299,259
|293,519
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (quarterly average)
|Investment securities
|$
|907,910
|$
|911,923
|$
|926,839
|$
|924,914
|$
|918,804
|Total gross loans receivable
|2,525,344
|2,568,301
|2,646,454
|2,655,256
|2,560,030
|Interest-earning assets
|3,519,267
|3,563,642
|3,657,970
|3,665,618
|3,560,815
|Total assets
|3,888,205
|3,932,909
|4,030,606
|4,025,764
|3,926,359
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,531,508
|2,563,519
|2,673,007
|2,726,443
|2,709,596
|Borrowings
|355,303
|377,561
|390,562
|347,103
|269,492
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,886,811
|2,941,080
|3,063,569
|3,073,546
|2,979,088
|Total deposits
|3,021,181
|3,055,275
|3,152,785
|3,200,624
|3,178,164
|Total liabilities
|3,405,638
|3,459,347
|3,567,354
|3,568,661
|3,466,646
|Total stockholders' equity
|482,567
|473,562
|463,252
|457,103
|459,713
|Tangible common equity*
|325,470
|315,569
|304,492
|297,541
|302,398
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|0.13
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.92
|%
|(0.42
|)%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|1.05
|%
|8.39
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.1
|%
|(3.59
|)%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*
|2.35
|%
|13.42
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.29
|%
|(4.62
|)%
|Yield on loans annualized
|5.47
|%
|5.67
|%
|5.7
|%
|5.74
|%
|5.79
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|1.09
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.61
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|0.91
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.37
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.67
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|68.88
|%
|63.63
|%
|63.59
|%
|65.59
|%
|69.26
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|0.55
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.55
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.66
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.38
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.64
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.02
|%
|9.02
|%
|8.49
|%
|8.26
|%
|8.37
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|11.67
|%
|11.63
|%
|11.08
|%
|10.46
|%
|10.46
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.2
|%
|12.15
|%
|11.59
|%
|10.95
|%
|10.96
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|13
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.21
|%
|11.56
|%
|11.87
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.46
|%
|10.97
|%
|11.15
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|8.47
|%
|8.45
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.44
|%
|7.52
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|31.41
|$
|30.95
|$
|30.25
|$
|29.45
|$
|28.66
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|21.1
|$
|20.75
|$
|19.99
|$
|19.23
|$
|18.55
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|20.96
|$
|20.39
|$
|19.73
|$
|18.99
|$
|18.3
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measure
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the quarter ended
|For the quarter ended
|31-Mar-20
|31-Mar-19
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
|Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|$
|2,525,344
|$
|34,376
|5.47
|%
|$
|2,560,030
|$
|36,533
|5.79
|%
|Total securities
|907,910
|5,586
|2.47
|%
|918,804
|6,035
|2.66
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|86,013
|595
|2.78
|%
|81,980
|634
|3.14
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,519,267
|40,557
|4.64
|%
|3,560,814
|43,202
|4.92
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|1,724,774
|3,125
|0.73
|%
|1,693,228
|5,667
|1.36
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|806,734
|3,739
|1.86
|%
|1,016,369
|5,063
|2.02
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,531,508
|6,864
|1.09
|%
|2,709,597
|10,730
|1.61
|%
|FHLB advances & LOC
|295,677
|1,175
|1.6
|%
|197,610
|1,305
|2.68
|%
|Other borrowings
|59,626
|423
|2.85
|%
|71,882
|528
|2.98
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,886,811
|8,462
|1.18
|%
|2,979,089
|12,563
|1.71
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|32,095
|$
|30,639
|Interest rate spread
|3.46
|%
|3.21
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.67
|%
|3.49
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
|(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
|For the quarter ended
|March 31, 2020 vs. 2019
|Total Increase/(Decrease)
|Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Total
|Variance(1)
|Variance(1)
|Variance
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans
|$
|(490
|)
|$
|(1,667
|)
|$
|(2,157
|)
|Total securities
|(75
|)
|(374
|)
|(449
|)
|Federal funds sold and other
|30
|(69
|)
|(39
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|(535
|)
|(2,110
|)
|(2,645
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Total interest-bearing demand and savings
|105
|(2,647
|)
|(2,542
|)
|Certificates of deposit
|(990
|)
|(334
|)
|(1,324
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(885
|)
|(2,981
|)
|(3,866
|)
|FHLB advances & LOC
|504
|(634
|)
|(130
|)
|Other borrowings
|(37
|)
|(68
|)
|(105
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(418
|)
|(3,683
|)
|(4,101
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|(117
|)
|$
|1,573
|$
|1,456
|(1) The effect of changes in volume is determined by multiplying the change in volume by the previous year's average rate. Similarly, the effect of rate changes is calculated by multiplying the change in average rate by the prior year's volume. The changes attributable to both volume and rate, which cannot be segregated, have been allocated to the volume variance and the rate variance in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each.
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|141,989
|$
|88,973
|Federal funds sold
|263
|318
|Cash and cash equivalents
|142,252
|89,291
|Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|2,498
|2,498
|Available-for-sale securities
|187,812
|142,067
|Held-to-maturity securities, fair value of $750,900 and $783,911
|721,992
|769,059
|Loans held for sale
|6,494
|5,933
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,915 and $12,232
|2,485,208
|2,544,420
|Other real estate owned, net
|5,870
|8,293
|Premises and equipment, net
|84,732
|84,478
|Bank-owned life insurance
|75,585
|75,103
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|31,662
|31,137
|Interest receivable
|15,549
|15,738
|Goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|19,105
|19,907
|Other
|28,641
|25,222
|Total assets
|$
|3,943,832
|$
|3,949,578
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|508,441
|$
|481,298
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|508,441
|481,298
|Savings, NOW and money market
|1,668,145
|1,749,048
|Time
|783,811
|833,170
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,451,956
|2,582,218
|Total deposits
|2,960,397
|3,063,516
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|37,113
|35,708
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|389,620
|324,373
|Bank stock loan
|40,000
|8,990
|Subordinated debentures
|14,638
|14,561
|Contractual obligations
|5,781
|5,836
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|18,932
|18,534
|Total liabilities
|3,466,481
|3,471,518
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|174
|174
|Additional paid-in capital
|383,850
|382,731
|Retained earnings
|127,015
|125,757
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|3,769
|(3
|)
|Employee stock loans
|(43
|)
|(77
|)
|Treasury stock
|(37,414
|)
|(30,522
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|477,351
|478,060
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,943,832
|$
|3,949,578
TABLE 4. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|34,376
|$
|36,533
|Securities, taxable
|4,620
|5,082
|Securities, nontaxable
|966
|953
|Federal funds sold and other
|595
|634
|Total interest and dividend income
|40,557
|43,202
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|6,864
|10,730
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|31
|32
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,175
|1,305
|Bank stock loan
|109
|162
|Subordinated debentures
|283
|334
|Total interest expense
|8,462
|12,563
|Net interest income
|32,095
|30,639
|Provision for loan losses
|9,940
|15,646
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|22,155
|14,993
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,026
|1,923
|Debit card income
|2,043
|1,738
|Mortgage banking
|590
|317
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|482
|488
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|8
|6
|Other
|157
|852
|Total non-interest income
|5,306
|5,324
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,504
|14,098
|Net occupancy and equipment
|2,235
|1,967
|Data processing
|2,663
|2,405
|Professional fees
|1,367
|1,156
|Advertising and business development
|696
|646
|Telecommunications
|487
|585
|FDIC insurance
|517
|278
|Courier and postage
|384
|327
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|420
|361
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|802
|779
|Loan expense
|234
|268
|Other real estate owned
|308
|112
|Merger expenses
|—
|639
|Other
|2,141
|1,922
|Total non-interest expense
|25,758
|25,543
|Income (loss) before income tax
|1,703
|(5,226
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|445
|(1,153
|)
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|1,258
|$
|(4,073
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.26
|)
TABLE 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|477,351
|$
|478,060
|$
|467,050
|$
|458,406
|$
|453,463
|Less: goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|19,105
|19,907
|20,727
|21,512
|22,296
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|4
|5
|7
|8
|10
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,163
|1,174
|1,184
|1,195
|1,206
|Tangible common equity
|$
|320,647
|$
|320,542
|$
|308,700
|$
|299,259
|$
|293,519
|Common shares issued at period end
|15,198,986
|15,444,434
|15,440,334
|15,563,873
|15,820,303
|RSU shares vested
|—
|—
|—
|—
|108
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|15,198,986
|15,444,434
|15,440,334
|15,563,873
|15,820,411
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|15,297,319
|15,719,810
|15,647,456
|15,758,747
|16,036,700
|Book value per common share
|$
|31.41
|$
|30.95
|$
|30.25
|$
|29.45
|$
|28.66
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|21.1
|$
|20.75
|$
|19.99
|$
|19.23
|$
|18.55
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|20.96
|$
|20.39
|$
|19.73
|$
|18.99
|$
|18.3
|Total assets
|$
|3,943,832
|$
|3,949,578
|$
|4,074,663
|$
|4,180,074
|$
|4,065,354
|Less: goodwill
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|136,432
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|19,105
|19,907
|20,727
|21,512
|22,296
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|4
|5
|7
|8
|10
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,163
|1,174
|1,184
|1,195
|1,206
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,787,128
|$
|3,792,060
|$
|3,916,313
|$
|4,020,927
|$
|3,905,410
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|12.1
|%
|12.1
|%
|11.46
|%
|10.97
|%
|11.15
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.47
|%
|8.45
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.44
|%
|7.52
|%
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|482,567
|$
|473,562
|$
|463,252
|$
|457,103
|$
|459,713
|Less: average intangible assets
|157,097
|157,993
|158,760
|159,562
|157,315
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|325,470
|$
|315,569
|$
|304,492
|$
|297,541
|$
|302,398
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|1,258
|$
|10,014
|$
|10,406
|$
|9,232
|$
|(4,073
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|814
|833
|797
|797
|791
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|171
|175
|167
|167
|166
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|1,901
|$
|10,672
|$
|11,036
|$
|9,862
|$
|(3,448
|)
|Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized
|1.05
|%
|8.39
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.1
|%
|(3.59
|)%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized
|2.35
|%
|13.42
|%
|14.38
|%
|13.29
|%
|(4.62
|)%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|25,758
|$
|24,846
|$
|24,223
|$
|25,023
|$
|25,543
|Less: merger expenses
|—
|—
|—
|276
|639
|Non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses
|$
|25,758
|$
|24,846
|$
|24,223
|$
|24,747
|$
|24,904
|Net interest income
|$
|32,095
|$
|32,405
|$
|31,526
|$
|31,288
|$
|30,639
|Non-interest income
|5,306
|6,641
|6,572
|6,451
|5,324
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|8
|(3
|)
|4
|7
|6
|Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|5,298
|$
|6,644
|$
|6,568
|$
|6,444
|$
|5,318
|Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|37,393
|$
|39,049
|$
|38,094
|$
|37,732
|$
|35,957
|Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income
|68.87
|%
|63.63
|%
|63.58
|%
|66.31
|%
|71.03
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|68.88
|%
|63.63
|%
|63.59
|%
|65.59
|%
|69.26
|%
