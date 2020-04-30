VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies, will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.



Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call on the following day (Thursday, May 7, 2020) at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time), reviewing the first quarter results, followed by a question and answer session.

Photon Control invites all interested parties to join the call:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time)

Dial-in: +1.800.319.4610 or +1.604.638.5340

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/photoncontrol20200507.html

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/ until July 31, 2020.

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers, and are used in the semiconductor and other high technology industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has sales and engineering offices in California and a sales distribution network across the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

