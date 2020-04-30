New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798476/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$135 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$686.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$489 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Need to Improve Road Safety and Reduce Accidents Fuels Growth
in the ESC Systems Market
Mandatory Use of ESC in New Passenger Cars Augurs Well for the
Market
Rear Wheel Drive Segment Dominates ESC Systems Market by Drive
Type
Passenger Cars Lead Global ESC Systems Market
Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth
An Intensely Competitive Market
Global ESC System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for ESC Systems Market
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution System Market: Favorable
Growth Outlook
Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market -
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market Driven by the Enhanced
Focus of Automakers on Reducing Accidents
Traction Control Systems Market: Increasing Focus on Safety
Drives Growth
Motorcycle Stability Control Market: Less Stability of Two-
Wheelers Fuels Growth
Motorcycle TCS Market - Growing Sales of Big Capacity
Motorcycles Fuels Prospects
Japan and EU to Mandate AEB Standard in New Cars and LCVs from
2020
Product Overview
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - An Introduction
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) - Definition
An Insight into the Functioning of EBD System
Traction Control System (TCS)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
NHTSA’s ESC Mandate Seeks to Improve Safety
US: NTSB Recommends ABS and ESC as Standard Equipment for New
Motorcycles
Federal Mandate Requires Class 7 & 8 Tractors to be Equipped
with ESC Systems
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Vehicle Safety Standards in the EU - A Review
ASIA-PACIFIC
India - ABS Becomes Mandatory for Two-Wheelers
India: ESC and AEB to Become Mandatory for Cars by 2022-23
