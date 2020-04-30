New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electro Optical Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$130.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$532.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$470.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

DRS Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electro Optical Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

A Prelude to Electro Optical Systems

Electro Optical Systems Market on a Growth Trajectory





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Military Expenditure to Drive Demand for Electro Optical

Systems

Recent Important Developments

Fiber Optic Sights





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electro Optical Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Electro Optical Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Electro Optical Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Defense (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Defense (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Defense (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Aerospace (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Aerospace (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Aerospace (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Homeland Security (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Homeland Security (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Homeland Security (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Laser (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Laser (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Laser (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Infrared (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Infrared (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Infrared (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electro Optical Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Electro Optical Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Electro Optical Systems Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Electro Optical Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Electro Optical Systems Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Electro Optical Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electro Optical Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Electro Optical Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Electro Optical Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Electro Optical Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Electro Optical Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electro Optical Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Electro Optical Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Electro Optical Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Electro Optical Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Electro Optical Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Electro Optical Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Electro Optical Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Electro Optical Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electro Optical Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Electro Optical Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Electro Optical Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Electro Optical Systems Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Electro Optical Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Electro Optical Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Electro Optical Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Electro Optical Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Electro Optical Systems Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Electro Optical Systems Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Electro Optical Systems Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Electro Optical Systems Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Electro Optical Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Electro Optical Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Electro Optical Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Electro Optical Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Electro Optical Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Electro Optical Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Electro Optical Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Electro Optical Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Electro Optical Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Electro Optical Systems Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Electro Optical Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Electro Optical Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electro Optical Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Electro Optical Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Electro Optical Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Electro Optical Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Electro Optical Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 80: Electro Optical Systems Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Electro Optical Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Electro Optical Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Electro Optical Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Electro Optical Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Electro Optical Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Electro Optical Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Electro Optical Systems Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Electro Optical Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BAE SYSTEMS PLC

DRS TECHNOLOGIES

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

FLIR SYSTEMS

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

L-3 COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

THALES GROUP

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001