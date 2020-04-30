MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2020, were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on April 28 via online webcast are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Shauneen Bruder 545,457,856 99.89 591,800 0.11 Donald J. Carty 538,834,662 98.68 7,214,994 1.32 Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 520,766,087 95.37 25,283,569 4.63 Julie Godin 541,458,782 99.16 4,590,874 0.84 Edith E. Holiday 455,478,279 83.41 90,571,377 16.59 V. Maureen Kempston Darkes 515,296,991 94.37 30,752,665 5.63 The Hon. Denis Losier 507,409,744 92.92 38,639,912 7.08 The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch 526,256,845 96.38 19,792,811 3.62 James E. O’Connor 542,510,887 99.35 3,538,769 0.65 Robert Pace 523,415,700 95.85 22,633,956 4.15 Robert L. Phillips 513,210,381 93.99 32,839,275 6.01 Jean-Jacques Ruest 541,716,262 99.21 4,333,394 0.79 Laura Stein 519,315,435 95.10 26,734,221 4.90

Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Mr. Pace is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.

Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2020 will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Meeting Questions

Any questions related to the Meeting that were not answered during the Meeting due to time constraints will be posted online and answered at www.cn.ca/en/investors . The questions and answers will remain available until one week after the Meeting.

