New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798466/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.7 Billion by the year 2025, Grain-Oriented will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$624.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$542.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Grain-Oriented will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798466/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electrical Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Electrical Steel Market - Prelude
Factors Driving Global Electrical Steel Market
Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Leads Global Market
Electrical Steel Market by End Use
Transformers Segment Emerges as the Most Promising Application
Market
China and Asia-Pacific - Lucrative Regional Markets for
Electrical Steel
Competition
Highly Competitive Marketplace Dominated by Few Global Majors
Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market - Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Applications of Electrical Steel
Diverse Properties of Electrical Steel Presents Opportunity to
Expand Applications Range
Growing EV Sales to Benefit Electrical Steel Market
Increasing Sales of Hybrid EV Fosters Demand for Electrical Steel
Global EV Market - Sales of BEVs, PHEVs, Full + Mid Hybrids,
and Pure ICE for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Regulations to Reduce Electrical Losses of Transformers and
Improve Energy Efficiency Drives Focus onto Electrical Steel
as Core Material
Electrical Steel’s Application in Transformer
With Rising Electricity Demand Fueling Distribution
Transformers Market, Electrical Steel Market is Poised for
Growth
Global Power Transformers Market in US$ Billion for the Period
2015-2022
Rising Electricity Demand and Growth in Transformers Market
Augurs Well for Electrical Steel - Global Electricity Demand
in TWh for the Years 2000 through 2017
Electrical Steel in Electric Motors - An Overview
Electrical Steel to Improve Motors Used in EVs
Processing Difficulties and Rising Threat of Substitutes - Key
Challenges Confronting Electrical Steel Market
Innovations & Advancements
Electrical Steel Market - Innovations Drive Growth
TUM Researchers Optimize Cutting Process of Electrical Steel
for Use in Electric Motors
Product Overview
Electrical Steel - An Introduction
Grain Oriented and Non-Grain Oriented - Types of Electrical Steel
Applications of Silicon Steel
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electrical Steel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Electrical Steel Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Grain-Oriented (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Grain-Oriented (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Transformers (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Transformers (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Transformers (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Motors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Motors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Motors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Inductors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Inductors (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Inductors (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Energy (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Energy (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Energy (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automobile (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Automobile (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automobile (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Household Appliances (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Household Appliances (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Household Appliances (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electrical Steel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Electrical Steel Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Electrical Steel Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Electrical Steel Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Electrical Steel Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Electrical Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Electrical Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Electrical Steel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Electrical Steel Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Japanese Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 60: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China Leads Global Electrical Steel Market
Table 61: Chinese Electrical Steel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Electrical Steel Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Electrical Steel Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Electrical Steel Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electrical Steel Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Electrical Steel Market in Europe - An Overview
EU Conducts Safeguard Investigation for Electrical Steel
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Electrical Steel Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Electrical Steel Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Electrical Steel Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Electrical Steel Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Electrical Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 80: Electrical Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Electrical Steel Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Electrical Steel Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Electrical Steel Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Electrical Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Electrical Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 99: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Electrical Steel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Electrical Steel Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Electrical Steel Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Electrical Steel Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Electrical Steel: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Electrical Steel Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Electrical Steel Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Electrical Steel Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Electrical Steel Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 117: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Electrical Steel Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Electrical Steel Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Electrical Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Electrical Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Electrical Steel Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Electrical Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Electrical Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 143: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 146: Electrical Steel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Electrical Steel Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Electrical Steel Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Electrical Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Electrical Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 165: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
India’s Steel Ministry Leads R&D Project to Develop Indigenous
CRGO Production Technology
Table 166: Indian Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Electrical Steel Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Electrical Steel Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Electrical Steel Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Electrical Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Electrical Steel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Electrical Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Electrical Steel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Electrical Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Electrical Steel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 183: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electrical Steel:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 192: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 194: Electrical Steel Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Electrical Steel Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Electrical Steel in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Electrical Steel Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Electrical Steel in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Electrical Steel Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 206: Electrical Steel Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Electrical Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 212: Electrical Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Electrical Steel Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Electrical Steel Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Electrical Steel Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Electrical Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Electrical Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 231: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 242: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Electrical Steel Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 247: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 251: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Electrical Steel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 254: Electrical Steel Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 258: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 260: Iranian Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2009-2017
Table 261: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Electrical Steel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 263: Electrical Steel Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Electrical Steel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 266: Electrical Steel Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by
Please contact our Customer Support C
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798466/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: