New York, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798466/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.7 Billion by the year 2025, Grain-Oriented will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$624.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$542.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Grain-Oriented will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ArcelorMittal SA

Baosteel Group Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Essar Steel India Ltd.

Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

POSCO

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Union Electric Steel Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798466/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrical Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Electrical Steel Market - Prelude

Factors Driving Global Electrical Steel Market

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Leads Global Market

Electrical Steel Market by End Use

Transformers Segment Emerges as the Most Promising Application

Market

China and Asia-Pacific - Lucrative Regional Markets for

Electrical Steel

Competition

Highly Competitive Marketplace Dominated by Few Global Majors

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market - Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Applications of Electrical Steel

Diverse Properties of Electrical Steel Presents Opportunity to

Expand Applications Range

Growing EV Sales to Benefit Electrical Steel Market

Increasing Sales of Hybrid EV Fosters Demand for Electrical Steel

Global EV Market - Sales of BEVs, PHEVs, Full + Mid Hybrids,

and Pure ICE for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Regulations to Reduce Electrical Losses of Transformers and

Improve Energy Efficiency Drives Focus onto Electrical Steel

as Core Material

Electrical Steel’s Application in Transformer

With Rising Electricity Demand Fueling Distribution

Transformers Market, Electrical Steel Market is Poised for

Growth

Global Power Transformers Market in US$ Billion for the Period

2015-2022

Rising Electricity Demand and Growth in Transformers Market

Augurs Well for Electrical Steel - Global Electricity Demand

in TWh for the Years 2000 through 2017

Electrical Steel in Electric Motors - An Overview

Electrical Steel to Improve Motors Used in EVs

Processing Difficulties and Rising Threat of Substitutes - Key

Challenges Confronting Electrical Steel Market

Innovations & Advancements

Electrical Steel Market - Innovations Drive Growth

TUM Researchers Optimize Cutting Process of Electrical Steel

for Use in Electric Motors

Product Overview

Electrical Steel - An Introduction

Grain Oriented and Non-Grain Oriented - Types of Electrical Steel

Applications of Silicon Steel





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electrical Steel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Electrical Steel Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Grain-Oriented (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Grain-Oriented (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Transformers (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Transformers (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Transformers (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Motors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Motors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Motors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Inductors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Inductors (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Inductors (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Energy (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Energy (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Energy (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automobile (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automobile (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automobile (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Household Appliances (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Household Appliances (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Household Appliances (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electrical Steel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Electrical Steel Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Electrical Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Electrical Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Electrical Steel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Electrical Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Electrical Steel Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Electrical Steel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Electrical Steel Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Japanese Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 60: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China Leads Global Electrical Steel Market

Table 61: Chinese Electrical Steel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Electrical Steel Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Electrical Steel Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Electrical Steel Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electrical Steel Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Electrical Steel Market in Europe - An Overview

EU Conducts Safeguard Investigation for Electrical Steel

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Electrical Steel Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Electrical Steel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Electrical Steel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Electrical Steel Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Electrical Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 80: Electrical Steel Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Electrical Steel Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Electrical Steel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Electrical Steel Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Electrical Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Electrical Steel Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 99: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Electrical Steel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Electrical Steel Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Electrical Steel Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Electrical Steel in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Electrical Steel Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Electrical Steel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Electrical Steel Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Electrical Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Electrical Steel Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Electrical Steel Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 117: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Electrical Steel Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Electrical Steel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Electrical Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Electrical Steel Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Electrical Steel Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Electrical Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Electrical Steel Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 143: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Electrical Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Electrical Steel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Electrical Steel Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Electrical Steel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Electrical Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Electrical Steel Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 165: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

India’s Steel Ministry Leads R&D Project to Develop Indigenous

CRGO Production Technology

Table 166: Indian Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Electrical Steel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Electrical Steel Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Electrical Steel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Electrical Steel Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Electrical Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Electrical Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Electrical Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Electrical Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Electrical Steel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Electrical Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 183: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electrical Steel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electrical Steel Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 192: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 194: Electrical Steel Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Electrical Steel Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Electrical Steel in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Electrical Steel Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Electrical Steel in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Electrical Steel Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Electrical Steel Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Electrical Steel Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Electrical Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 212: Electrical Steel Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Electrical Steel Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Electrical Steel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Electrical Steel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Electrical Steel Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Electrical Steel Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Electrical Steel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Electrical Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Electrical Steel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Electrical Steel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 231: Electrical Steel Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Electrical Steel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Electrical Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Electrical Steel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 242: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Electrical Steel Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 247: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 251: Electrical Steel Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Electrical Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Electrical Steel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 254: Electrical Steel Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrical Steel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electrical Steel in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 260: Iranian Electrical Steel Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 261: Electrical Steel Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Electrical Steel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: Electrical Steel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Electrical Steel Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Electrical Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Electrical Steel Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Electrical Steel Market Share Analysis by



Please contact our Customer Support C

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001